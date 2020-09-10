At this point, it’s become clear that the WFH life isn’t going anywhere — which means if you haven’t already, it’s time to get comfortable. Sweater weather is on the heels of summer (or, depending on where you are, is already starting to show its first signs). You know what that means: This is the perfect time to take a swan dive into your coziest pieces. But when you’ve spent spring and summer living in your best sweats, odds are you could use a few new pieces to mix things up, which is where Saint Mojavi’s Fall 2020 collection comes in.

Saint Mojavi — which creates clothes to inspire a sense of exploration, no matter where you are — is gearing up for fall with a new installment of sleek and comfortable essentials. But before the Los Angeles-based brand could officially launch into its latest capsule, it had some decisions to make. Earlier this year, the brand shifted business to an entirely direct-to-consumer model. Along with that, Saint Mojavi is taking its focus on sustainability and inclusivity to a new level, with items in its Fall 2020 collection available in sizes 00 to 16.

While the label has always prioritized the aforementioned attributes in its collections, the global pandemic's impact on the brand led its founder, Teresa Pinedo, to rethink how she wants to release her designs. “When COVID-19 hit, we lost almost all of our wholesale orders. We were stuck with excess inventory and nowhere to stock it,” she tells TZR in an email.

After deciding to forego larger retailers, the designer found a way to reduce the costs of her pieces. The brand's new strategy also cuts its waste entirely, thanks to its made-to-order model. “Now we can offer more styles to our consumer with a broader size range and remain sustainable throughout the entire process.”

Saint Mojavi’s latest pieces, according to Pinedo, are inspired by clean, minimalist lines and re-invented classics. Items in the collection include everything from a boxy shirtdress and a knit jumpsuit to more formal dresses. In other words, the brand’s latest designs will serve as chic sartorial updates for both your Zoom calls and the moments you want to make an evening at home an occasion.

Ready for a wardrobe refresh? Scroll down to add Saint Mojavi’s latest collection to your fall wardrobe.

