Theoretically, tinted moisturizer should be a simple product. You take a great moisturizer, and throw in some tint — right? Well, when you have to factor in both the coverage (see: tinted) and how it hydrates (see: moisturizer), you're basically doubling the ante. Then, if the product is anything like Saie's new Slip Cover — a tinted moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 35, too — add in one more factor into your equation.

Though Saie's newest launch makes combining three products into one look absolutely effortless. Released bright and early on Sept. 22, Slip Cover is the cult-favorite clean beauty brand's first "foundation" product, joining the likes of Mascara 101, Glowy Super Gel, and the Liquid Lip Balm. It retails at $32, and is available in nine genuinely sheer shades with dewy, just-finished-my-skincare-routine finishes. And for those interested in what, exactly, makes this launch "clean": Saie used a 100 percent mineral sunscreen, and formulated Slip Cover without the common silicone dimethicone or fragrance, which can cause adverse skin reactions.

Better yet, Saie threw skin-loving ingredients into Slip Cover's formula — since, don't forget, this can act as your solo morning moisturizer. Anti-inflammatory aloe vera and sweet pea make an appearance, while licorice is used for its brightening properties and as a way to benefit post-sun skin. Hyaluronic acid assists in moisturizing, too, alongside argan and grapeseed oils.

Courtesy of Saie

But, enough about the formula. Let's talk coverage. Saie sent the shades Two and Three my way; I ended up matching better with Two, although both vanished into my skin once applied. Speaking of that — I went with a sunscreen-like approach, applying two hefty pumps all over, then going back with another round for my forehead.

Instantly, I noticed that my dark circles, spots, and pores had a blurred, evened look, courtesy of the tint. I could still see "imperfections" that might bother someone used to full coverage, but for me, a your-skin-but-better tint that actually works to improve my skin as I wear it is all I ever dream about.

No makeup. / Madge Maril Using Saie Slip Cover as my only complexion product (no concealer!) / Madge Maril

I ended up skipping any finishing powder or setting spray, since my current day-to-day life is mostly spent at home, sans mask. But if you do have to venture out, I'd recommend one or the other finishing products to keep everything in-tact beneath your mask, since Slip Cover has a creamy, moisturizer-like feel once it's applied. Which, you know, makes sense for a moisturizer.

Below, the Saie Slip Cover, now available on the beauty brand's website.

