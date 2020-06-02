In solidarity with #BlackOutTuesday, Rihanna is temporarily shutting down her Fenty empire. Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty have all temporarily deactivated online web stores. The artist has long been a vocal member of the music community, using her platforms to speak out against violence and racism.

#BlackOutTuesday, Jun. 2, was originally started by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two black women who work in music marketing and spoke of the industry's profits derived from Black art. The movement grew on Instagram, with people from across the globe posting black tiles to show solidarity. "We are not staying silent and we are not standing by," it reads on Fenty's website. "The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackOutTuesday FENTY will NOT be conducting any business onTuesday, June 2 – globally. This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp." There is also a list of places to donate at the bottom of the website.

As some debate sparked over the harm caused by the flood of tiles, Thomas and Agyemang have clarified was not to overshadow or disappear from the conversation altogether, but rather pause usual social media activity to allow the Black Lives Matter fight to be in the full spotlight. In addition to quieting the typical Instagram chatter, the hope is that the sharing of crucial content related to the Black Lives Matter movement will take center stage.

Like with Rihanna's Fall 2019 SavageXFenty show, the designer and entrepreneur continues to set the example of what strong, compassionate, and inspired leadership looks like. See posts below, and learn more about places to donate here.