In the fashion world, there are a handful of milestones a brand can make in its lifetime. One such example is launching a wholesale business model, which means a label’s designs are sold at major retailers, exposing them to a larger audience. Retrofête — the celebrity-loved brand known for its bright, colorful, and vintage-leaning occasionwear — has already done that. And in doing so, the brand has caught the eyes of fashion lovers around the world. But now, Retrofête has launched its own e-commerce site, demonstrating that they’re here for the long haul.

Retrofête’s decision to launch a direct-to-consumer website comes following the effect coronavirus has had on independent brands like itself, that have been working with primarily wholesale businesses. And after six weeks of working with Los Angeles-based creative agency The Anton Eye to create their platform, Retrofête’s site officially launched with its Spring 2020 collection.

The New York-based brand’s founders, Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, will be focusing on bringing the Retrofête experience directly to its customers through the new website through unique interactive videos and photography featuring its latest designs. “We want our audience to feel like the party has just begun — you’re not just shopping, you’re creating a memory, and we want that memory to start with our website,” Seroya and Klin share with The Zoe Report in an email. According to the designers, showcasing the brand’s sequin pieces has been a top priority in the experience. “The way the sequins catch the light and sparkle is part of the story we’re trying to create.”

While Retrofête has built itself on creating the life of the party within beautiful occasionwear pieces, the brand has expanded its offerings to include more versatile pieces, which are also a part of the first collection to debut on the new website. If you’re looking for something festive to wear in and out of the house, opt for the $290 Remi Top. Style it with denim pieces like the $275 Kristen Jeans for a sleek, ‘80s-inspired look. You could also get the $320 Ada Jacket if you want to add a pop of color to your spring and summer ensembles.

Just because your formal occasions may have been postponed for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean you can’t get a party dress like the brand’s best-selling $795 Gabrielle Robe — and Seroya and Klin agree. "While we want our customers to wear our designs for their special occasions, why wait until then — wear them at home, wear them for yourself! Color can create a positive ambiance." When the time does come for you to dress up, this colorful version will be just what you need to get you in the mood for any special event.

Ready to get in on the Retrofête experience? Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite pieces from the brand below.