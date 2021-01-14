It's beyond reproach that Regina King knows how to dress for the red carpet. (Cue memories of her dreamlike Schiaparelli dress from the 2020 Emmy Awards.) But what some might not realize is that her everyday outfits are equally as genius — and lately, they all seem to rely on a specific no-fail combination. King's recent boots and shirtdress outfits are noticeably stand-out ensembles and are not only bold in color, but also practical to put together. They make dressing for press appearances, business meetings, and all other events in between a breeze, without ever compromising King's innate chicness.

Styling duo Wayman + Micah (Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald) are responsible for guiding King's impeccable outfits. On Jan. 13, they posted two of her latest ensembles to Instagram: the first was a striped shirtdress from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2021 collection, styled with red, knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots. The second outfit on King was a take on winter whites — an icy pair of Paris Texas boots, styled with Aliétte's "Heather" shirtdress. Both looks followed the same three rules. First and foremost, the boots should be croc-embossed and cut off at the perfect height for an exposed knee moment. Then, add a shirtdress of your choice. For King, she went with a crisp white mini option and later followed it up with a collarless striped shirtdress with patch pockets. King's two-piece-and-done ensembles are so easy to recreate in your own wardrobe, especially when you shop her exact items ahead.

Regina King's Boots & Shirtdress Outfits: Stuart Weitzman & Louis Vuitton

At a press appearance for King's upcoming film, One Night In Miami, she wore bright red, croc-effect boots, which added a piquant feel to the whole look. As luck would have it, the boots are currently 60 percent off. To grab her exact Louis Vuitton shirtdress, you'll have to call for inquiry or, try Misha Nonoo's under-$300 version.

Regina King's Boots & Shirtdress Outfits: Paris Texas & ALIÉTTE

For a director roundtable with Hollywood Reporter, King wore a white ALIÉTTE dress buttoned high for a professional look. On her feet, she went with subtle textured boots that helped to create a contrast in this all-white outfit.