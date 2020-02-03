In the sea of hair-hue quick fixes, there are quite a few options on the market; from sprays to sticks to powders, you can walk down any drugstore aisle and grab something that covers undesired roots and works fast. However, R+Co's new BRIGHT SHADOWS Root Touch-Up Spray brings some new things to the touch-up table, mainly in ingredients. So, if the idea of a spray-on hair color makes you cringe a little bit, but you're seriously over peeking-through roots or gray strands, this product could literally have you covered in seconds.

Aside from a dedication to providing innovative hair care products, fan-favorite brand R+Co is serious about its vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. And the new Bright Shadows Root Touch-Up Sprays, $26 each, don't stray from that mission. All seven color options — black, dark brown, medium brown, light brown, dark blonde, light blonde, and red — are formulated without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, or petrolatum, which means you won't be spraying any of those unwanted ingredients directly onto your scalp.

Rather, the key ingredients in these sprays are biotin, mica, pearl extract, and tapioca starch. While the mica and pearl extract help to add shine and moisturize the hair, biotin is a common go-to for overall hair growth. And if your touch-up day happens to fall on your third-day hair day, too, the tapioca starch helps absorb oils and provide a natural texture.

Courtesy of R+Co

When it comes to application, the 1.5-ounce cans have a "target actuator" for a more controlled spray that covers roots and grays without leaving behind a sticky residue, dusty particles, or allowing for smudging. Simply use sweeping motions over dry hair, and within 30 seconds, your strands will be back to one solid color until your next shampoo.

And, as if you needed any more convincing, the sprays have the brand's signature scent, Rosy Eyed, which has bergamot, wild fig, cedarwood, and tonka bean notes. Ready to give this new launch a try? You can find it right now on R+Co's website, or shop it when it hits Space NK and NeimanMarcus.com — or keep scrolling to find all seven color options, below.