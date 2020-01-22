In an age where e-commerce rivals brick and mortar, another previously online-only brand is making the jump from the internet to Target's shelves. As of Jan. 15, you can now find Rae Wellness at Target stores nationwide — joining the likes of other direct-to-consumer darlings like bodycare brand Flamingo and chic toothbrush maker quip. "As a next step for our business, we are proud to be launching Rae Wellness at Target, a retailer that’s established itself for identifying the most innovative direct-to-consumer brands and bringing them to the masses," said Angie Tebbe in a press email, the Rae Wellness CEO and co-founder (and former Senior Director of Merchandising at Target).

This doesn't mean that Rae Wellness' online presence is changing, though; you can still shop the brand's entire product suite on raewellness.co. However, this new partnership will make it easy to pick up the brand's hyaluronic-acid-filled Beauty Dietary Supplement with your groceries. "We’re thrilled with the exciting response Rae Wellness has received from our direct-to-consumer channels," Tebbe explained — adding that they "fundamentally believe in providing high-quality products without the high price tag."

Or, any price above $20. All of Rae Wellness' products — both at Target and still exclusively available on its website — retail for only $14.99. More specifically, 11 Rae Wellness products will be stocked in-store and online at the retailer, with a majority being its capsules. Shoppers can also pick up liquid "ingestible drops" and its vegan collagen-boosting powder, available in unflavored and honey citrus.

Rae Wellness' journey from new brand to Target is impressive, as well. It only first debuted in September of 2019 — less than half a year before this brick-and-mortar partnership blossomed. Try out the brand for yourself by visiting its website, swinging by your local Target, or just by scrolling down; a handful of the most intriguing Rae Wellness products now available at Target are listed below.