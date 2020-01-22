Rae Wellness At Target Offers On-Trend Supplements & Products To Even More Shoppers
In an age where e-commerce rivals brick and mortar, another previously online-only brand is making the jump from the internet to Target's shelves. As of Jan. 15, you can now find Rae Wellness at Target stores nationwide — joining the likes of other direct-to-consumer darlings like bodycare brand Flamingo and chic toothbrush maker quip. "As a next step for our business, we are proud to be launching Rae Wellness at Target, a retailer that’s established itself for identifying the most innovative direct-to-consumer brands and bringing them to the masses," said Angie Tebbe in a press email, the Rae Wellness CEO and co-founder (and former Senior Director of Merchandising at Target).
This doesn't mean that Rae Wellness' online presence is changing, though; you can still shop the brand's entire product suite on raewellness.co. However, this new partnership will make it easy to pick up the brand's hyaluronic-acid-filled Beauty Dietary Supplement with your groceries. "We’re thrilled with the exciting response Rae Wellness has received from our direct-to-consumer channels," Tebbe explained — adding that they "fundamentally believe in providing high-quality products without the high price tag."
Or, any price above $20. All of Rae Wellness' products — both at Target and still exclusively available on its website — retail for only $14.99. More specifically, 11 Rae Wellness products will be stocked in-store and online at the retailer, with a majority being its capsules. Shoppers can also pick up liquid "ingestible drops" and its vegan collagen-boosting powder, available in unflavored and honey citrus.
Rae Wellness' journey from new brand to Target is impressive, as well. It only first debuted in September of 2019 — less than half a year before this brick-and-mortar partnership blossomed. Try out the brand for yourself by visiting its website, swinging by your local Target, or just by scrolling down; a handful of the most intriguing Rae Wellness products now available at Target are listed below.
Besides the beauty regular biotin and skincare superstar hyaluronic acid, this capsule supplement also includes vitamins C and E as well as acai fruit extract.
Crafted from gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients, Rae Wellness' unique (and vitamin-rich) powder is formulated to assist your body's natural production of collagen.
Rae Wellness' Pre + Probiotic capsules make adding the trend into your routine that much easier — and each one comes complete with apple cider vinegar powder.