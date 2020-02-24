Rachel Zoe is perhaps one of the most well known maximalists in fashion, responsible for a more-is-more approach everywhere from the red carpet to her namesake clothing line. Today, Rachel Zoe launched her own line of shoes and bags, and they're surprising minimalist. From sleek, strappy sandals to slouchy, knotted hobo bags, the collection is understated and incredibly versatile. "I designed these styles to be worn regularly, I want them to become staples in women's closets," explains Zoe. It's a direction that has been echoed in her ready-to-wear collection over the past few seasons, too, with a conscious shift towards pieces that can go beyond special occasions and instead provide polish to the everyday.

Staying true to her roots, however, Zoe incorporated the occasional tassel and print but, overall, the subdued offering feels like a departure, and a fantastic one at that. Come the warmer months, there's nothing better than a classic saddle bag and a buttery caramel flat sandal to pair with everything from Bermuda shorts to crisp, cotton dresses. Naturally Zoe included a few stacked heel sandals, because she rarely leaves the house in anything else. "For weddings or events, I believe most women like having the option of a stacked canvas heeled sandal for extra height, particularly if they're wearing a breezy floor-length dress," explains Zoe, coincidentally describing her current outfit. She knows what works. She also knows the modern shopper prefers to buy accessories that are reasonably priced, which is why she's kept everything within the $160-$400 range. Here, our favorites from the line launching on her website today.

The slouchy hobo silhouette is available in a tobacco suede as well, and is a perfectly sized shoulder bag. While you can't necessarily fit your laptop, lunch, and gym clothes, it's definitely roomy enough for all of your everyday essentials and then some.

There's nothing more classic than a camel saddlebag, and this timeless iteration will work with everything from blazers and jeans to crochet dresses. Consider it a season-less purchase you'll continue reaching for for years to come.

Why not add a little animal print into your accessory arsenal? Since boot season is on its way out, bags are a great way to incorporate a skin, and this sleek crossbody silhouette overs a subdued option for even the most minimalist dressers.

Kind of the ideal work shoe for the summer, this quilted mule is polished and sculptural without a high heel, making it perfect for commuting or heading straight to dinner from the office. While it will pair well with just about anything, it looks particularly great when teamed with a longline shorts suit, a style you'll likely have on heavy rotation this season.

As timeless as the saddlebag, this tobacco leather slide is a wardrobe workhorse, and who doesn't need to update their flat sandals each year? Whether you're throwing them in a weekend bag for a jaunt to the beach or pairing them with a wide-leg trouser or dress, you'll never run out of ways to style them. Since they're available in a few versatile colors, you might want to consider grabbing more than one pair.

Never one to craft a collection completely devoid of sparkle, Zoe introduced a stone-bedecked strappy sandal, but they're decidedly restrained. Yes, they'll look gorgeous with a slip dress for evening, but they're also poised for styling with a daytime outfit. Think jeans, a vintage tee and a blazer for a laid back ensemble with a kick. Plus the manageable heel makes them a great option for anyone who hates heading out in evening shoes that'll have them turning in early.

