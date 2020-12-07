You could chalk up the recent wave of Lady Diana appreciation to the princess' long-awaited debut in Netflix's The Crown, although in many fashion-lovers' books, she's always remained center stage. Her entire closet consists of pieces that the style set reach for today: high-waisted denim, a lived-in blazer, and a printed sweater that's cozy yet chic. However, here's a little secret from her everyday wardrobe that's much less obvious — Princess Diana's signature perfume, Hermès' 24, Faubourg, is still available to buy. In fact, the fragrance is even currently on sale at Nordstrom.

Typically retailing at $190 per 3.3 ounce bottle, the classic Hermès scent is 15% off at the retailer, making it all yours for only $161.50. Described on the house's own website as "a patch of light," the floral designer fragrance was created by perfumer Maurice Roucel in 1995. Iris, jasmine, and vanilla dance through the eau de parfum, with the entire blend geared towards warmth, femininity, and a wink of sensuality.

It's not difficult to imagine the understated bottle at home on Diana's vanity, either. At first glance it almost looks utilitarian, the gold fragrance shining through and complementing the bronze-toned cap at the top. However, take a closer look and you'll see how it resembles one of Hermès' scarves: square, patterned, and delicate. The lettering and logo are minimalist, as well, keeping all of the focus on the design and the scent itself.

Diana did call on other florals for special occasions. If for some reason you aren't drawn to 24, Faubourg, try the Quelques Fleurs L'Original Vaporisateur Eau de Parfum from Houbigant Paris — also available at Nordstrom, and another Diana pick. According to Reader's Digest, the royal wore the expressive floral perfume on her wedding day. Scroll through the $200 fragrance's page, and you'll understand why anyone would make it their special occasion scent. Quelques Fleurs is complex, calling upon jasmine, lily of the valley, ylang-ylang, bergamot, cedarwood, and more.

Either scent, you'll have a very good story to tell the next time someone asks which fragrance you're wearing. Ahead, the Hermès 24, Faubourg eau de parfum at Nordstrom.

