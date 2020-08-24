Even though National Black Business month is coming to a close, supporting and learning more about Black-owned brands should never stop. Fortunately, Pinterest launched a Black-owned fashion and beauty Shop to help you continue discovering and shopping new brands well past August, and to make more of these companies household names year-round, no matter the occasion.

In the past, Pinterest's Shop collection has highlighted small businesses and sustainable, eco-friendly brands, and it's continuing its must-see curations with a selection of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies. This new set of products is available to shop now, and has 24 boards set up with more than 600 shoppable Pins, which lead to the shops' websites.

You may already recognize some of the names and products that the new boards are comprised of, like Beauty Bakerie and its dessert-inspired eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks; Brother Vellies, with its unbelievably stylish sandals and boots, and UOMA Beauty's easily blendable contour sticks and inclusive range of foundations. But there are far more brands featured, including advanced skincare lines, high quality, pigmented makeup products, and fresh formulas for natural hair.

Focusing specifically on keeping strands healthy is NaturAll Club, which not only specializes in refrigerated hair products for women with natural hair, but also works to build a community where women can connect and share ideas and tips. Falling under the skincare category is Ceylon, which has built out a line that focuses on simple products catered to men of color, whether that's toner or face wash. Similarly, Nolaskinsentials is a natural, vegan skincare brand that's made with melanin-rich skin in mind.

For those in the market for makeup, Range Beauty powerfully poses itself as "clean beauty for the forgotten shades," and creates glowy highlighters, primers, and foundations that put skin first. If bold shades and chromatic looks pique your interest, you'll find love with the eyeshadow palettes and dramatic false lashes from MFMG Cosmetics.

To view and shop the full curation, visit Pinterest Shop's boards now.