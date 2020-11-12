Pharrell Williams swiftly declared himself a fashion legend when he wore that distinctly large, camel-colored Vivienne Westwood hat to the 2014 Grammy Awards — i.e. the hat moment heard around the world. As it turns out, he's not only a certifiable hit machine and sartorial genius but also a skincare wiz. (Who knew?) Pharrell Williams' forthcoming Humanrace range is set to earn the singer a high-ranking spot on the beauty leaderboard.

The first reveal on both his and the brand's Instagram grids was quite perplexing: a plain white box with earthy green writing, introduced as "a pursuit of wellbeing," whatever that's supposed to mean. Shortly after, Humanrace was further unveiled as a three-part skincare collection, and while the messaging around it is as cryptic as the artist's own captions, its contents are surprisingly simple.

Humanrace will debut on November 25 with a cleanser, exfoliant, and moisturizer — all unisex, vegan, refillable, and made with over 50 percent post-consumer recycled landfill plastic. According to Allure, the singer admired for his chiseled cheekbones and perpetually youthful complexion has actually been invested in skin health since his mid-20s (he's now 47), which is more than many of us can say.

He even tapped his longtime dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones of Park South Medical in New York City, to consult on the Humanrace range.

"Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you've just got to get rid of some dead skin," he said in the Allure exclusive. For the dead skin bit, he would probably recommend the Humanrace Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, a chemical peel containing 8 percent glycolic acid.

Joining the peel is a Rice Powder Cleanser, a powder packed with fruit-derived AHAs and kaolin clay that detoxifies and exfoliates upon adding water. Then, there's the Humidifying Cream — "Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life," he told Allure — a dreamy combination of snow mushroom extract, hyaluronic acid, rice water, and niacinamide. These three comprise the basics, he says.

"Humanrace Skincare doesn't differentiate by race or gender," Williams said in one of the brand's Instagram teases. "We're creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin." Its debut trio will be available for $32 to $48 on Humanrace.com later in the month.