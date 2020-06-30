There is no way to test your patience quite like waiting for your favorite product to restock. If you've hit refresh a couple (hundred) times hoping a product would magically reappear, you know the pain. Luckily, for fans of Pear Nova's Thai Dye nail polish collection, the waiting game is no longer, because the summer-ready collection is finally back.

Available on Pear Nova's site, the four-piece collection ($44) that originally launched in November 2018 is ready for purchase again. While the line has been sold out since February, this isn't the first time the fan-favorite collection has had to restock. Since its release, Thai Dye has sold out multiple times; however, due to the pandemic, fans have had to wait longer than usual this time around to get their hands on the vibrant hues again.

Making up the range are four cool-toned colors, three with a shimmery finish and one in a matte, with names perfect for imagining you're on vacation in Thailand. Two of the shades lean toward green: One Piece Wonder is a bright, matte chartreuse and Pineapple Skies is a metallic army green with flecks of gold. The other two colors are a touch further down the rainbow with Thick Dip & What Not — a sparkly blend of indigo and cobalt — and Night Fades Morning Haze, which is a light metallic lavender.

For the uninitiated, Pear Nova has 20+ shades of nail polish in both regular lacquers (in any finish you can think of) and gel polishes. When it comes to colors, founder Rachel James pulls inspiration from designers and the luxe fabrics used on runways, guaranteeing you won't ever find a boring color in any collection. You also won't find nasty chemicals like formaldehyde or toluene in the polishes, since the formula is five-free and vegan.

Shop Pear Nova's recently restocked Thai Dye collection, ahead.

