When it comes to acne, words like hormonal, whitehead, and blackhead are often thrown around, but there's one type that's not always recognized: those painful, no-pimple pimples. You know the ones — you can feel that they're there, but you have nothing to show for it until a few days later when they decide to kindly show their face. Luckily, Peach Slices' new Deep Blemish Microdarts have been made to target these types of pimples, too.

Available on Peach & Lily starting July 9, both the Deep Blemish Microdarts and the new Dark Spot Microdarts launching alongside them will be available in packs of nine patches for $8.99. The former are made to help calm down and clear up breakouts, including the under-skin ones, and the latter work to fight hyperpigmentation and scarring. While you may have boxes of pimple patches already (which probably include the brand's beloved Acne Spot Dots), there are a couple of things that set these apart, starting with their microdarts.

While microdarts may sound painful, they're similar to dermarolling, meaning they're so tiny you won't feel any pain. "Each individual Microdart is self-dissolving. And each of these Microdarts hold the active ingredients that target the specific skin concern — whether that's the underground blemish or the dark spots," says Alicia Yoon, founder and CEO of Peach & Lily and Peach Slices, in an email to The Zoe Report. Plus, there are a lot of them — 176 in each, to be exact. "So, the more Microdarts there are, more of the formula can be captured and dispersed in many of these Microdarts, helping to target the source," says Yoon.

Courtesy of Peach Slices Courtesy of Peach Slices

Speaking of the formula, with the Deep Blemish stickers you get 0.4 percent salicylic acid, which helps exfoliate and "de-gunk," antibacterial willow bark extract and tea tree oil, hyaluronic acid for hydration, and niacinamide and cica to calm and soothe irritation. The Dark Spot's formula slightly differs, with a mix of four percent niacinamide along licorice and vitamin C to help with discoloration, plus more of that hyaluronic acid and cica.

When it comes to using the patches, Yoon says it's important to cleanse your skin thoroughly before application. Once it's dry, simply press a sticker onto the affected area — no other product needed. "You don't need to use these patches over a targeted serum or spot treatment because our Microdarts come with a spot treatment clean formula that works quickly and effectively," says Yoon.

Below, shop the new Deep Blemish and Dark Spot Microdart stickers from Peach Slices.

