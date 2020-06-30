Even a month ago, the idea of a major skincare brand offering a free mentorship program for estheticians and students was less than unheard of — it was basically unthinkable. But the beauty community is not the same as it was one month ago and, on June 10, Peach & Lily did just that. Led by Celebrity Esthetician and Peach & Lily CEO and Founder, Alicia Yoon, the Peach & Lily Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program is a new, year-long initiative that offers aspiring estheticians career-focused learning sessions, one-on-one experiences with Yoon, and more.

The inaugural Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program will be offered exclusively to Black estheticians and esthetics students — either based in New York City or willing to travel — with the application submission closing on June 30. Ten participants will be chosen, and will be announced by Peach & Lily on July 27. At the end of the program, each mentee will be connected with a top beauty industry recruiter.

"We considered how we could use our platform to be a part of the much-needed change to increase the representation of our Black community in the beauty industry," Alicia Yoon tells The Zoe Report over email. "This year-long program will include ingredient and formulation classes, career planning, and lots of hands-on training, including my own facial techniques that I have cultivated over the last 20 years with my A-list clientele."

It's important to note the major K-beauty retailer's unique position within the global skincare industry, as well. "The Korean skincare industry offers innovative solutions that are gentle and provide real, visible results for people with all skin tones and skin types," Yoon continues. "One of my passions is to help educate the American consumer that Korean skincare is not just for 'Korean skin' or 'Asian skin.' Skin is skin, and I spend a lot of my time helping our community develop a true understanding of their skin type and skin struggles — so that they can find the right products and strategies to achieve their best skin yet."

Those interested in applying for Peach & Lily's Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program should fill out the online submission form before end of day on June 30. Follow-ups will take place between July 1 and July 10, with the program set to start on Aug. 1, 2020 and end on Aug. 2, 2021.