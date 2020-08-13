A whole season ago, the beginning of the pandemic lockdown catapulted the sweatsuit trend to a full blown frenzy. And if you sprung for a pair or two, you've probably been getting plenty of wear out of the comfy staples throughout summer. But now that chillier months are actually within sight, it might be time to spring for some more cozy essentials. Already beloved for its on-trend activewear, P.E Nation's Uni-Form Collection is the brand's first venture not just into the sweatsuit arena but also into the unisex category — and it's perfect for fall.

The highly versatile new drop features a slew of tank tops, t-shirts, shorts, and sweats in a range of neutral tones — plus a couple of bolder pieces as well. Starting with the staples, the collection's new tanks and tees run from $89 to $99, respectively, and come in white, black, and acid-wash taupe. The $129 crewneck sweaters and $159 hooded sweatshirts, which come in the aforementioned core colors as well as heather grey, can each be paired with complementing athletic shorts to wear in the current warmer months as well as cozy cinched sweatpants to swap in come fall. (Additionally, the Interval short is the ultimate training bottom made of water-resistant fabric with UV50+ sun protection sourced from recycled materials and priced at a reasonable $109.)

P.E Nation

The Australian brand is founded on ethical values like equality and sustainability which explains both its affordability and inclusivity. "Traditional expectations of masculinity and femininity are blended, reimagined and repurposed; and where designs in fashion are changing to cater to a broader and more diverse consumer base", says the brand in an official press release. Uni-Form's clean, elevated designs combined with quality materials like ethically sourced cotton make for long-lasting pieces to wear virtually anywhere, anytime.

P.E Nation

Oh, and if you like what you see, you're in luck: The collection has a second drop that includes hoodies and leggings set to drop in the coming months, so keep an eye out for that. In the meantime, spring for your go-to basics to start living in ASAP.

