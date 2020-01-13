The One Paco Rabanne Piece To Buy Before It Goes Viral

Very few design houses have had a comeback quite like Paco Rabanne. Known best for its use of nontraditional materials (and co-creating the Space Age movement of the '60s), the brand has a massive following that's still flocking to the chain-mesh pieces that made it so popular over half a century ago. Meaning, you'll for sure want to buy into some of the pieces from Paco Rabanne's new Resort 2020 collection, which is finally available to shop, now, before they go viral.

Staying true to the retro feel, Creative Director Julien Dossena transports us back to the '70s with a glamorous, yet easy lineup that's not at all dated. On the contrary, for Resort 2020 Dossena offers up a lot of fresh silhouettes, made using the same linking techniques that attributed to the Parisian brand's claim to fame. If you're looking to invest in a timeless pieces that you'll have forever, be sure to add this mirrored disc top, $1,590, to your cart — as it perfectly embodies the brand's signature aesthetic. However if you're eager to own a piece that feels a little more trendy, any one of the Paco Motel T-shirts, which start at $220, is a must-have item that's sure to be a favorite amongst the Instagram set.

No matter what catches your eye from the collection, there's no denying that its worth the splurge. But in case you don't know where to start, TZR has rounded up a selection of the most coveted styles — allowing you to integrate them into your wardrobe before they blow up.