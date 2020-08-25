Before clean became a trend in the beauty community, there was Pacifica. Founded way back in 1996, the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand has been creating affordable, ethical products for close to 25 years — and its new launch, the Pacifica Vegan Collagen collection, is no different. Released on Aug. 21 via Pacifica's own website, the six-piece collection centers the skin-revitalizing power of collagen, while making sure each cream and serum is totally free from animal byproducts.

It's a collection you'll want to try, too, even if you aren't one to invest in a vegan beauty routine. Every single product in the Vegan Collagen collection — from the $19 Vegan Collagen SPF30 Every Day Lotion to the $22 Vegan Collagen Complex Serum — is under $30. Sometimes well below; for example, you can pick up the Vegan Cream Creamy Gel Cleanser for only $15, a steal for a sulfate-free gel cleanser that can bust through makeup, oil, and pollution like it's nothing.

Though if you only snag one product from the new collection, make it either the Vegan Collagen Hydrating Milk Tonic ($16) or the Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream ($24). The alcohol-free tonic is fairly rare in the American beauty routine, although it has roots in K-beauty — think hydrating toners and essences that layer in additional moisture and hydration. (In this case, the pretty bottle is filled with plant-based collagen and water blended with chamomile, orange flower, and jasmine essences.)

Likewise, chances are you don't already own a product like the overnight cream. Like a sleeping mask or pack, the rich cream is layered on before you hit the hay; the vitamin C, antioxidants, collagen, and botanical extracts in its formula will slowly seep into your skin overnight.

And don't forget — once you work your way through whichever product you pick up, you can recycle the packaging, which is made out of glass and curbside-friendly. (The boxes are made from FSC-certified paper, as well.) Below, all six new launches from the Vegan Collagen collection, available on Pacifica's website as of Aug. 21 and at Ulta.com on Aug. 30.

