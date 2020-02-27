Getting ready to leave the house each morning can be a task, to say the least. Whether you’re the type of person who plans out their entire ensemble the night before or you wait until the last second to piece together a look, chances are you’ve stopped for a moment or two to determine if your final selection is right for the occasion — no matter the level of formality. And for your most casual moments, you probably want to take out the guesswork altogether. Thankfully, the Outdoor Voices + Saint Vincent collection is here to do exactly that.

As if Outdoor Voices could get any cooler, the cult-favorite activewear label has teamed up with American musician and filmmaker St. Vincent to create the STV.OV collection. The seven-piece capsule — which is designed by the musician, along with Team OV and OV Founder Ty Haney — was made not only be an extension of your activewear collection, but also a modular system for your everyday dressing. In other words, it’s chock-full of easy, versatile, and comfortable pieces that seamlessly go with each other. Whether you’re heading to a next-level sweat session or hopping on a flight to a new destination, this means you can spend less time and energy thinking about what you’re wearing and more time actually doing things.

Launching on Feb. 27, the STV.OV collection includes a comprehensive selection of pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe. From an oversized cotton hoodie and easy sweatpants for lounging to a water-repellent trench — all in a color palette inspired by St. Vincent’s travels — there’s no doubt that this collection has everything you could want need the last thing you want to do is get dressed.

As you start gearing up for your spring vacations, the $95 Hoodie — which the musician refers to as an “airplane hoodie” — will become your most beloved piece. Style it with the $85 Sweats or mix and match with the $95 Hi-Rise Leggings and the $55 Reversible Bralette to create a sleek ensemble for your next flight. And for the moments you aren’t on a warm-weather vacation and have to face the showers that come with the upcoming season, throw the $195 Trench over your look and you’ll be set for the day.

Head over to Outdoor Voices to shop the full STV.OV collection and streamline your recreational wardrobe for every casual occasion.