Our Editors' Favorite Floral Spring Perfumes For National Fragrance Day
Believe it or not, but it's officially spring. And while our current state of affairs might not allow you to, say, enjoy a mint julep al fresco at your favorite neighborhood cafe, there's no reason to ignore the joyous equinox completely. Today marks National Fragrance Day 2020, a mere two days after spring's grand debut... and to me, floral fragrances for spring tie hand-in-hand.
I love my warm, wintery fragrances, don't get me wrong... but lighter days calls for brighter perfume. Even though I can't stop and smell the flowers — for now — I can spritz on a gorgeous scent to evoke that same feeling. And who doesn't need a bit of sunshine right now?
So with that in mind, I asked my TZR teammates about the scents that they're bringing out for the new season. See them (and shop them) ahead.
Lauren Caruso, Site Director
Favorite Spring Perfume: "I wear Le Labo's Santal 33 all-year round and love how it adapts for each season. In the spring, though, I layer it with Chance by Chanel. Sounds weird, but don't knock it till you try it."
How She Discovered It: "Santal was originally a gift years ago, and now I buy it for myself. I accidentally spritzed both perfumes on me at once and got a lot of compliments on it, so now I do it purposefully."
What It Smells Like: "Super woodsy, almost masculine. Chance has notes of pink pepper, iris, patchouli, and vanilla."
Shelby Hyde, Shopping News Editor
Favorite Spring Perfume: Dior Holy Peony
How She Discovered It: "After wearing Miss Dior Cherie for years, I'd say I graduated into a similar (but lighter) scent."
What It Smells Like: "The scent is faint, floral, but long-lasting."
Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor
Favorite Spring Perfume: Monique Lhuillier Eau de Parfum
How She Discovered It: "I was testing it for a story about its launch, and I fell in love immediately!"
What It Smells Like: "Like a garden in a bottle, but still somehow not too sweet or overpowering."
Angela Melero, Deputy Editor
Favorite Spring Perfume: Tom Ford Rose Prick
How She Discovered It: "It was included in my invitation to the Fall/Winter 2020 show in Los Angeles!"
What It Smells Like: "As cliche as it sounds, it's literally like smelling a bouquet of roses — without overwhelming the senses."
Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor
Favorite Spring Perfume: Jo Malone's Peony and Blush Suede
How She Discovered It: "My mom has always loved Jo Malone and turned me on to the simple floral fragrances."
What It Smells Like: "Sweet, with a moody side."
Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant
Favorite Spring Perfume: Dior J'Adore Eau De Parfum
How She Discovered It: "My mom! It's her favorite perfume and I would watch her spray it every morning when I was a kid."
What It Smells Like: "A bouquet with lots of rose."
Blake Newby, Beauty Writer
Favorite Spring Perfume: Diptyque Eau Capitale Eau De Parfum
How She Discovered It: "I visited the launch of the fragrance and it was love at first sniff."
What It Smells Like: "Think of a beautiful candlelit date in the springtime, that's this fragrance. It's sexy, floral, and makes me want to get dressed up and go out"
Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor
Favorite Spring Perfume: Gucci Bloom
How She Discovered It: "I used to work on a huge team of beauty editors, all with different tastes and noses. But when this jasmine and tuberose-blend dropped three years ago, everyone fell in love. I've been breaking it out on sunny days ever since... and sometimes chillier ones, too."
What It Smells Like: "Jasmine and tuberose, but it smells sexy instead of overly sweet."