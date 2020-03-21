Believe it or not, but it's officially spring. And while our current state of affairs might not allow you to, say, enjoy a mint julep al fresco at your favorite neighborhood cafe, there's no reason to ignore the joyous equinox completely. Today marks National Fragrance Day 2020, a mere two days after spring's grand debut... and to me, floral fragrances for spring tie hand-in-hand.

I love my warm, wintery fragrances, don't get me wrong... but lighter days calls for brighter perfume. Even though I can't stop and smell the flowers — for now — I can spritz on a gorgeous scent to evoke that same feeling. And who doesn't need a bit of sunshine right now?

So with that in mind, I asked my TZR teammates about the scents that they're bringing out for the new season. See them (and shop them) ahead.

Lauren Caruso, Site Director

Favorite Spring Perfume: "I wear Le Labo's Santal 33 all-year round and love how it adapts for each season. In the spring, though, I layer it with Chance by Chanel. Sounds weird, but don't knock it till you try it."

How She Discovered It: "Santal was originally a gift years ago, and now I buy it for myself. I accidentally spritzed both perfumes on me at once and got a lot of compliments on it, so now I do it purposefully."

What It Smells Like: "Super woodsy, almost masculine. Chance has notes of pink pepper, iris, patchouli, and vanilla."

Shelby Hyde, Shopping News Editor

Favorite Spring Perfume: Dior Holy Peony

How She Discovered It: "After wearing Miss Dior Cherie for years, I'd say I graduated into a similar (but lighter) scent."

What It Smells Like: "The scent is faint, floral, but long-lasting."

Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor

Favorite Spring Perfume: Monique Lhuillier Eau de Parfum

How She Discovered It: "I was testing it for a story about its launch, and I fell in love immediately!"

What It Smells Like: "Like a garden in a bottle, but still somehow not too sweet or overpowering."

Angela Melero, Deputy Editor

Favorite Spring Perfume: Tom Ford Rose Prick

How She Discovered It: "It was included in my invitation to the Fall/Winter 2020 show in Los Angeles!"

What It Smells Like: "As cliche as it sounds, it's literally like smelling a bouquet of roses — without overwhelming the senses."

Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Favorite Spring Perfume: Jo Malone's Peony and Blush Suede

How She Discovered It: "My mom has always loved Jo Malone and turned me on to the simple floral fragrances."

What It Smells Like: "Sweet, with a moody side."

Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant

Favorite Spring Perfume: Dior J'Adore Eau De Parfum

How She Discovered It: "My mom! It's her favorite perfume and I would watch her spray it every morning when I was a kid."

What It Smells Like: "A bouquet with lots of rose."

Blake Newby, Beauty Writer

Favorite Spring Perfume: Diptyque Eau Capitale Eau De Parfum

How She Discovered It: "I visited the launch of the fragrance and it was love at first sniff."

What It Smells Like: "Think of a beautiful candlelit date in the springtime, that's this fragrance. It's sexy, floral, and makes me want to get dressed up and go out"

Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor

Favorite Spring Perfume: Gucci Bloom

How She Discovered It: "I used to work on a huge team of beauty editors, all with different tastes and noses. But when this jasmine and tuberose-blend dropped three years ago, everyone fell in love. I've been breaking it out on sunny days ever since... and sometimes chillier ones, too."

What It Smells Like: "Jasmine and tuberose, but it smells sexy instead of overly sweet."