Oribe’s Friends & Family Sale Is A Rare Chance To Get These Victoria Beckham-Approved Products For Less
Every time another celebrity spills the tea on their coveted haircare routine, Oribe acquires another few thousand admirers. The brand is partly responsible for the legendary tresses of hair icons Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Victoria Beckham, whose preferred shampoo and conditioner combo is — thanks to Oribe's highly rare Friends & Family Sale — 20 percent off.
The holy grail hair brand is known for being tippy top quality, not for being cheap. Every so often you may stumble upon an elusive markdown, but hardly ever is the whole kit and caboodle on sale.
The Friends & Family event happening now through Oct. 8 features celebrity favorites like Markle's trusty Dry Texturizing Spray, Kate Hudson's go-to Bright Blonde Shampoo, and the J. Lo-touted Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray. Oribe's moisture-rich, color-protecting shampoo and conditioner have earned a spot in Beckham's shower "because they smell incredible," she told Into The Gloss in 2017.
The designer's beloved haircare staples and every other product on Oribe.com (excluding holiday sets) can now be copped for 20 percent off with the code ORIBEOBSESSED. The Zoe Report's top finds, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
VB's favorite shampoo protects against environmental pollutants and the sun, both threats to your new autumnal hair color. It contains baobab tree extract for optimal hydration and Oribe's Signature Complex (watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower) to defend hair against oxidative stress. It's currently on sale for $36.80.
Follow that up with this corresponding conditioner — a healthy blend of ginger root extract and sweet almond, jojoba, and rice proteins, now $38.40 — for glossy, Victoria Beckham-level hair. The designer said she especially loves the smell.
One of Oribe's most beloved products, this hair oil deeply conditions with jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, bergamot, and argan extracts when applied to damp hair prior to shampooing or as an overnight treatment. It's now $44.80.
Meghan Markle once told Birchbox that she would fluff her hair up with this oil-absorbing, volumizing spray while filming Suits. Her between-takes go-to is now on sale for $38.40.
Likewise, this styling spray happens to be the secret ingredient in Jennifer Lopez's iconic blowout. The singer is a longtime fan of Oribe (the late hairstylist and his eponymous brand) and her favorite product can be copped for $55.20.