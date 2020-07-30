Surprise! Two weeks after the inaugural launch from mega-influencer Patrick Starrr's new makeup brand, and ONE/SIZE is already back at it with another collection — and this one is big. ONE/SIZE’s new Visionary Collection arrived at Sephora on July 30, and it delivers the type of full-glam products Starrr is known for: an eyeshadow palette, two different types of eyeliner, and liquid glitter eyeshadow.

"I hope this VISIONARY Collection inspires you to reflect on who you are and how you have the power to achieve your BIGGEST dreams," Starrr shared on his personal Instagram page following the Visionary Collection announcement. "Be the VISIONARY you’ve always wanted to be!"

Of course, die-hard fans of the beauty mogul will start with the PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow Palette, a $42 mix of nine matte shades, six shimmer shades, and cool and warm tones. In the press release, Starrr said the 15-pan eyeshadow palette features "personally curated colors and my forever favorites," and that the "Visionary palette is my all-day, everyday palette. This palette embodies my must have and loves. Extraordinary pigment, hit-the-pan eyeshadows." (TZR Shopping News Editor, Anna Buckman, agrees about the eyeshadow formula, calling the textures "perfect" after swatching through.)

Courtesy of ONE/SIZE

For days when you're short on time — and even blending out one shade is far too much — there's the Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow. The $22 formula is available in five high-impact, high-shimmer shades, including black, silver, and rose gold. "Eye Poppers will never flake on you," Starrr added. "[They're] super-shiny glitters that for sure catch the attention of the audience in the back row. No cheap seats here. Everyone gets a view."

Product swatches of ONE/SIZE’s new Visionary Collection. / Courtesy of Anna Buckman

In true Starrr fashion, you can finish your ONE/SIZE eye look with a wing using either the Point Made 24-Hour Liquid Eyeliner Pen or the Point Made 24-Hour Gel Eyeliner Pencil, both of which retail for $19 a pop. Whichever formula you choose, both liners boast long-wearing, waterproof formulas. The pigment is actually there, too — Buckman swatched the duo and noted that they apply smoothly and give ample payoff.

