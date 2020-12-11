Black Friday may have come and gone, but fortunately, there are still good deals to be scored. Enter Nordstrom's December Sale of Daily Deals, which begins December 11 and runs through December 20, featuring a new deal every day — and there are some you absolutely can't miss.

Whether you need (or, you know, want) some new glam before the holidays, need a restock on some skincare essentials, or have been waiting for the perfect moment to splurge on the coveted NuFace device, this is your moment.

This sale is also great for those who have put off their holiday shopping (guilty) until the last-minute. Have a friend who loves Charlotte Tilbury? Or maybe your mother is a Clinique user and needs a refill on her go-to mascara. How about that coworker who can't get enough of Kylie Cosmetics? Either way, this event will serve a multitude of people on your list, and you're getting a good deal on your finds to boot. So, don't sleep on this sale!

A breakdown of the deals, and some can't-miss picks below. (Note: different products go on sale on different days, so make sure to check Nordstrom's site on the day of the deal you're looking for.)

December 11

This is easily one of the sale's most exciting days, with savings up to 25% off select tools from NuFace, SimpleHuman, and PMD.

December 12

The second day of the sale is a must for Charlotte Tilbury fans (aka everyone) thanks to a special offer on the Nordstrom exclusive Pillow Talk Eye Kit, which will be 30% off.

December 13

The 13th is lucky after all, with deals on tons of skincare favorites from brands including Elemis, Kate Somerville, Perricone MD and even La Mer.

December 14

Skin need some TLC? Clarins Restorative collection is 25% off.

December 15

Kylie fans, this is your day — Kylie Cosmetics is 25% off.

December 16

Treat your lashes to some new Clinique mascara at 25% off.

December 17

Ace your base with 25% off Estée Lauder primers, concealers and powders.

December 18

Get a bold new lip with up to 50% savings on a selection of lip glosses and lipsticks.

December 19

Nordstrom's curated a mix of holiday ready makeup with discounts up to 25%.

December 20

Finally, Lancôme's entire collection (with the exception of holiday kits) is 20% off.

