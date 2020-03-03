International Women's Day is on Mar. 8 and there are many different ways that one can celebrate. But one of the easiest, is by taking part in one of the many sales events your favorite brands are offering up to show their support. And because it's likely you have a mile long shopping list that's filled with wardrobe necessities, Norba's International Women's Day sale is here to lend a helping hand in rounding our your workout wardrobe. The activewear brand is offering a sale on its most-popular designs, which means, it's only a matter of time until their crowd-favorites are completely sold out.

If you follow Norba on Instagram, then you know that its aesthetically-pleasing designs have officially taken the style-set by storm. But on the off-chance you're not familiar with its workout collections, the Ukrainian brand is known for its legging and sports bra coordinate sets that have surely become a a fan-favorite over time. Launched by sisters, Olha and Helen Norba, the brands intent is to be worn in and out of the gym so each piece is meant to be lived in, no matter your lifestyle.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Norba is offering 30 percent off of every online purchase from Mar. 1 until Mar. 8. Featuring their line-up of best-sellers, the sales event includes its Racerback Sustainable V Bra, which is marked down $22, right now. With a complete collection of styles in an inclusive range of sizes, there's no better time to hit refresh on your athleisure collection.

COURTESY OF NORBA

Paving a new path for what the brand has dubbed "essential wear", the Norba's collections are a far cry from your typical assortment of athleisure. The brand understands that a good number of shoppers may not actually be working out in their leggings, which is why it designed its activewear to be as polished as possible. So while its pieces are undeniably sporty, there's a wearable edge and feminine touch that ensure the label's elevated offerings will work hard in any wardrobe.

COURTESY OF NORBA

So, if you're looking for an elevated do-it-all outfit, take advantage of Norba's major savings to make sure you have all your bases covered. Continue on for a list of TZR's favorite pieces to shop, below.