If you're taking up running for the first time right now, you're not alone. Socially-distanced jogs and walks are a healthy way to leave the confinement of your home, lift your mood, and to get your body moving. Since you're likely spending most days in workout gear anyways, the transition out the door has never been easier. The final piece of the puzzle is proper footwear, and Nike's new Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Sneakers are a solid place to start. It's latest detail-oriented design is based off of years of feedback (37 of them, to be exact) from the worlds top runners including Olympic athletes. So whether or not you're marathon training right now, if the Pegasus suffices for a gold medalist it definitely deserves a spot in your sneaker collection as well.

The Pegasus silhouette was originally introduced in 1983, but as with all performance-focused footwear, has come a long way over the many years of development. One of the most important updates came from testing both male and female runners. Nike found that women prefer less air pressure under their foot, making the shoe softer as you run. The design team factored this in when creating the shoe, designing shoes with two different feels based on preference.

Other changes like shifting the location of the air bags underfoot, and integrating their lightweight react foam into the shoe also help to add comfort, protection and durability — key for any level of runner. Along with its new features of course remains familiar details that make the sneaker so highly revered. Like, for example, the heel collar (or pull tab) tapers back and away from the foot so as not to rub against the Achilles tendon when running.

Courtesy Of Nike

All this is to say, for all levels of runner, protecting yourself from injury and finding a comfortable shoe is key to ramping up your training (or even just taking relaxing walks). Below, check out the new shoes, which will be released in 5 versatile color-ways and retails for $120. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 launches Apr. 28 but you can sign up to be among the first to know when it drops on Nike.com.

Courtesy Of Nike

