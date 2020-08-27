As the global pandemic — and the safety precautions that come with it — continue into fall, the fashion industry is adjusting yet again. Earlier this year, designers took to virtual, socially distanced, or near-empty presentations to showcase their latest collections, determined to move forward with COVID-19. However, September is quickly approaching, which means Fashion Month isn't too far behind, and it kicks off with New York Fashion Week Spring 2021. And just as some designers are changing their approaches to their runway shows, you can expect the presentations to look a little different next month.

Like other aspects of life, coronavirus has had a deep impact on the fashion industry. From delayed supply chains caused by temporary manufacturer shutdowns to the closing of brick-and-mortar stores, designers and brands are left to decide how they’ll approach the unexpected shift in rhythms. However, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is giving them a new way to present their collections: virtual shows.

New York Fashion Week will be going digital with a new platform, RUNWAY360, according to the most recent press release from the CFDA — the organizers behind the iconic industry event. RUNWAY360 offers brands a variety of formats to present their pieces, which will also allow the flexibility to choose times that work for them and engage with attendees who might not otherwise be able to attend.

While RUNWAY360 was created as a response to restrictions created to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it will also be available for future seasons. Brands will be able to use the platform as a business tool to accompany physical events and shows if or when in-person presentations return to normalcy (whatever that means).

September’s New York Fashion Week will begin on Sept. 13 with a presentation from Jason Wu and close with a show by Tom Ford. Among the designers returning to the roster are household names like Marchesa, Eckhaus Latta, Anna Sui, Carolina Herrera, and Badgley Mischka. This year also features 15 new labels, including Anne Klein Theophilio, Oak & Acorn, Venicew, Wiederhoeft.

Be sure to check the official NYFW schedule and bookmark your favorite designers to watch their shows online for their latest collections.