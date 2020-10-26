The statistics are ominous: More than 500 million shampoo bottles wind up in landfills every year and another half trillion plastic bottles will be sold by the end of 2020. Boycotting overly packaged personal care is increasingly crucial, but with the new brand Peach churning out a plethora of aesthetically pleasing plastic-free shower products, it can also be fun.

The venture — courtesy of the eco-conscious online retailer Grove Collaborative and its beauty-specific initiative, Roven — is wholly rooted in cleanliness, sustainability, and philanthropy. Its collection of plant-based hair, face, hand, and body bars are expected to prevent an estimated 100,000 pounds of plastic from being produced (and, by default, wasted) in the first year alone.

According to the brand, one shampoo bar can save two 12-ounce bottles from the landfill; a hand and body bar, three 22-ounce bottles; a conditioner bar, three 12-ounce bottles; and a facial bar, one 4-ounce cleanser bottle. The average Peach consumer can therefore prevent an estimated 4.44 pounds of plastic waste per year.

Peach certainly isn't the first wellness brand to challenge the bottle industry: Lush and Ethique, for instance, have been pimping out bar-centric body care for 25 years and 10 years, respectively. But no sucker for pretty shower products will deny the beauty of Peach's.

The new brand debuted this October on Grove.co with 10 colorful bars — six for hair, two for hands and body, and two for face. The hair bars, $13 apiece and defined by their triangular shape, are categorized by volumizing, moisturizing, and strengthening. Peach has an exfoliating and non-exfoliating hand and body bar, both $8 and good for all skin types, and $13 face bars for dry and normal to oily and combination skin.

Each is designed to last a reported 100 or more washes and comes packaged in a recyclable box. As an added feel-good bonus, a portion of every Peach purchase will go toward Grove Collaborative's nonprofit partner, 5 Gyres Institute, an organization that advocates against plastic pollution. A snapshot of the brand's inaugural offerings, ahead.

