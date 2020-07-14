The curl-care aisle could trick you into thinking your hair routine should be complicated. And for many, a 10-step wash day can feel like a self-care ritual. But it's time to introduce yourself to Sephora's latest addition if long showers and even longer styling routines aren't for you. Launched on July 14, the new haircare brand BREAD — short for Bread Beauty Supply — offers a "lazy-girl" approach to washing and caring for 3A through 4C curls.

"The journey to create BREAD started when I myself was transitioning from relaxed to natural hair after my chemical relaxer exploded in my suitcase while traveling. When I went looking for brands and products for my hair type, I became disillusioned with what was available on the market, and frustrated with the lack of simplicity," explained BREAD founder, Maeva Heim, in a press release. "BREAD exists to offer a simplified, edited routine with just the fundamentals, so women can spend less time worrying about wash day, and more time on anything else."

BREAD is easy on your wallet, as well. The entire collection ranges from $20 to $58 (the price of the four-piece Wash-Day Essentials Kit, a $72 value). The 8.4-ounce Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser retails at $20, the 12-ounce Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner for $28, and the Hair Oil Everyday Gloss for $24. Moreover, the entire line is vegan, cruelty-free, and marked with Sephora's "Clean at Sephora" stamp of approval. (No sulfates, PEGs, and mineral oils here.)

Expect to see the aesthetically pleasing products lining Sephora's walls sooner rather than later. BREAD will launch in select Sephora locations on Aug. 28, following Heim's work with the Sephora Accelerate program — which began all the way back in 2019, and secured the brand a launch both in-store and online at the major beauty retailer.

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with BREAD and continue our commitment to bringing innovative, differentiated products to our clients, as well as supporting all hair types, textures, and concerns," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora, in the same press release. "As a member of our Accelerate program, founder Maeva Heim has been fearlessly dedicated to filling gaps in the beauty industry and increasing texture-inclusive offerings."

