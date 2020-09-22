The time has come to for many to turn their summer wardrobes over for fall. As you're cleaning out your closet and making way for new pieces, consider re-thinking the way you shop. This could mean picking up a few items secondhand or skipping trends for more timeless pieces. Another idea is to support new and emerging designers by adding them to your repertoire. Enter the Fall 2020 class of Net-A-Porter’s Vanguard program, which features the under-the-radar designers of the moment.

Net-A-Porter’s Vanguard program — which highlights four emerging designers and provides the necessary resources (including mentorship for all areas of business) to broaden their global presence — has announced its latest initiates: JiaJia and Artclub, which have both created exclusive collections for their debuts on the fashion retailer. Another brand in the Net’s Vanguard lineup is Minjukim, which has launched its second exclusive capsule for the online site after winning Netflix's Next In Fashion competition. In the past the retailer has helped to guide now popular lines including Christopher John Rogers, Ratio Et Motus, and Peter Do.

According to Net-A-Porter’s Global Buying Director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, building each class for its Vanguard program takes a particular eye for what stands out. “We’re always looking for new designers and what we really look for is a very distinct design DNA — something that is very unique about the actual aesthetics of the product,” she said in a press release. “We’re looking for someone who has the ability to create distinctive collections, but who also has the ability to evolve and create newness while staying true to who they are.” By the looks of its current class, each designer embodies just that.

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Those of you who are looking for pieces to inspire your next vacation — or at least start daydreaming about it — will love the sustainable brand Artclub. The Australian-based designer creates pieces that combine sleek minimalism with a whimsical air, such as puffy one-shoulder tops and dresses with ruffled edges. Minjukim, on the other hand, designs clothes that feel playful yet elegantly luxe with its use quilting and volume.

Prefer to shop for jewelry? JiaJia will be the brand to know. The New York-based fine jewelry label takes its inspiration from the earth, using hand-selected raw and rough crystals, semi precious carved stones, and gold. The final results of this approach are pieces are unique, one-of-kind designs unlike anything else you’ll find.

Scroll down to shop the new designers of Net-A-Porter’s Vanguard Fall 2020 program below.