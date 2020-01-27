Like most iconic perfumes, the new NEST Sunkissed Hibiscus fragrance was inspired by a moment in time. In particular, one flower: The "Voodoo Queen" hibiscus that NEST founder Laura Slatkin observed blossoming outside her home in Palm Beach. It's no surprise why that particular flower could catch anyone's eye; the petals are painted a stunning mix of orange and purple, faded together in a gradient pattern, rarely found in nature.

That is, outside the look of a sunset itself — a connection Slatkin drew from the Palm Beach sky to the flower, according to the brand's website. And thus, the $74 "solar-floral" fragrance was born, debuted on NEST's Instagram account Jan. 27. Sunkissed Hibiscus features a golden amber heart that's accented by botanical notes of orange blossom, gardenia, and tuberose. The frangipani flower plays a key role, as well, balancing out the beachy coconut. All in all, it's a springtime scent that's more complex than your average floral: NEST's introductory Instagram notes that it "captures the allure of a mysterious Voodoo Queen hibiscus and the luminosity of a stunning sunset."

The brand once again calls on its muse, 18th-century paper-cutting artist Mary Delany, for the fragrance's packaging. Twin blossoming Voodoo Queen hibiscus flowers bloom on the larger, 1.7-ounce perfume bottle, a striking splash of color against its black background. The .27-ounce spray is decorated similarly — its floral illustrations nestled behind Nest's square logo. (Even better, the travel-friendly tube is available for just $27.)

NEST fans will recognize the aesthetic. It's similar to the look of other floral perfumes from the brand, such as Wild Poppy, Midnight Fleur, or Black Tulip. Though this time, the Sunkissed Hibiscus fragrance gives the old-school botanical illustration a tropical twist that's perfect for the warmer seasons soon to arrive.

And while it may feel like summer is very, very far away at the moment, at the very least this scent will help remind you of blossoming flowers and sunny beaches — and to book your next vacation ASAP. You can find the brand-new fragrance on NEST's website, or exclusively in-store and online at Sephora. Below, NEST's new Sunkissed Hibiscus Eau de Parfum.