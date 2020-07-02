Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, and Lemaire are just a few revered designer brands that rarely offer up major savings. So when said names do find their way into a sale it's almost too good to be true. But Need Supply's summer sale is up to 70 percent off and includes countless brands that are definitely among the style sets top-favorites like Jacquemus, Eckhaus Latta, Ganni, and Acne Studios.

Regardless of your shopping preferences, one thing has become universal over the past few months: Online shopping is the way of the world. Maybe you were already a savvy internet surfer pre-quarantine or perhaps you newly discovered the joyous past-time that is virtual window shopping. Either way, by now you likely have a handful of top e-tailers you frequent either to browse or bet on when you're searching for something specific. And on the off chance that Need Supply isn't already in your Bookmarked favorites list then prepare to be introduced to a new one-stop-shop.

Dries Van Noten Jacquemus

The Richmond-based retailer is a reliable source for the latest arrivals from every popular brand but here's a handful of its best warm weather-suited pieces on sale, now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.