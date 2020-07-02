Need Supply's Summer Sale Is Full Of Cult-Favorite Pieces At 50% Off
Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, and Lemaire are just a few revered designer brands that rarely offer up major savings. So when said names do find their way into a sale it's almost too good to be true. But Need Supply's summer sale is up to 70 percent off and includes countless brands that are definitely among the style sets top-favorites like Jacquemus, Eckhaus Latta, Ganni, and Acne Studios.
Regardless of your shopping preferences, one thing has become universal over the past few months: Online shopping is the way of the world. Maybe you were already a savvy internet surfer pre-quarantine or perhaps you newly discovered the joyous past-time that is virtual window shopping. Either way, by now you likely have a handful of top e-tailers you frequent either to browse or bet on when you're searching for something specific. And on the off chance that Need Supply isn't already in your Bookmarked favorites list then prepare to be introduced to a new one-stop-shop.
The Richmond-based retailer is a reliable source for the latest arrivals from every popular brand but here's a handful of its best warm weather-suited pieces on sale, now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The crisp twill of this relaxed cut dress is the best to sport on hot steamy days, and the adorable cut-out sides with bow detailing is an adorable touch.
The paneled plaid, the romantic neckline, the flirty mini hem — Which We Want's flirty frock is one to keep in your dress rotation every season.
Leave it to one of the top fashion girls to create the perfect crochet knit, gently cropped and paneled to perfection. Try layering this piece over swimwear or even a tank dress this season.
Vans are a sneaker staple even for the non-skaters, so snagging a super fashion-forward pair at more than half-priced discount? It's a no brainer.
Light, silky, and versatile — a little black camisole will always work in your wardrobe no matter the season.
The high-rise A-line cut of this corduroy mini is ideal for crop tops and bodysuits. Or try the season's favorite trend by pairing with a stylish swim suit.
A chic mesh long sleeve proves to always come in handy.
Made of crisp linen for the lightest and most breathable feel, the adorable cut out at the bust is just edgy enough to be playful but still completely presentable.
A white tank is a core staple in every seasons closet, whether it be a stand-alone piece on steamy days or as a layering item in the winter. Either way, the lace-trimmed straps on this one is a stylish and unique touch.
Little Liffner has skyrocketed into a cult-followed brand — and at more than 50 percent off, this bag's a steal.
A light, short-sleeved take on the cardi like this one is an ideal cover-up over a camisole or mini dress when the starts to set on a breezy summer night.
The fashion girl-favorite brand never misses the mark and this blush hue of one of its most-popular silhouettes is a sell out waiting to happen.
Effortlessly adorable, style the one-and-done piece with a cropped denim jacket and neutral sandals of your choice for a simple outfit worth repeating this summer.
Strappy ribbon sandals are always in for summer but sculpted wooden soles are trending in footwear right now.
Made of vegan leather, this polished mini dress can work for just about any scenario. Wear yours with strappy heels for date night or paired with a turtleneck beneath for the office.
Dramatic flatforms are having a moment again and a leather slide from Intentionally Black is perfectly on par with the '90s trend.
A lightweight work suit may just surprise you to be your favorite casual piece this season since it can carry you just about anywhere with ease.
Chuck T's will never go out of style.
Not only is this maxi dress a do-it-all piece you can wear for just about any occasion this summer, the major discount is enough to swoon over.