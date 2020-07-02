The Zoe Report
Need Supply's Summer Sale Is Full Of Cult-Favorite Pieces At 50% Off

By Savannah Sitton
Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, and Lemaire are just a few revered designer brands that rarely offer up major savings. So when said names do find their way into a sale it's almost too good to be true. But Need Supply's summer sale is up to 70 percent off and includes countless brands that are definitely among the style sets top-favorites like Jacquemus, Eckhaus Latta, Ganni, and Acne Studios.

Regardless of your shopping preferences, one thing has become universal over the past few months: Online shopping is the way of the world. Maybe you were already a savvy internet surfer pre-quarantine or perhaps you newly discovered the joyous past-time that is virtual window shopping. Either way, by now you likely have a handful of top e-tailers you frequent either to browse or bet on when you're searching for something specific. And on the off chance that Need Supply isn't already in your Bookmarked favorites list then prepare to be introduced to a new one-stop-shop.

Dries Van Noten
Jacquemus

The Richmond-based retailer is a reliable source for the latest arrivals from every popular brand but here's a handful of its best warm weather-suited pieces on sale, now.

Voyage Scoop Neck Peplum Dress
$990$149
Ellery

The crisp twill of this relaxed cut dress is the best to sport on hot steamy days, and the adorable cut-out sides with bow detailing is an adorable touch.

Alex Plaid Dress
$78$23
Which We Want

The paneled plaid, the romantic neckline, the flirty mini hem — Which We Want's flirty frock is one to keep in your dress rotation every season.

Patched Panel Cropped Sweater
$420$294
Alexa Chung

Leave it to one of the top fashion girls to create the perfect crochet knit, gently cropped and paneled to perfection. Try layering this piece over swimwear or even a tank dress this season.

Era Sneaker in Leopard/Snake
$65$26
Vans

Vans are a sneaker staple even for the non-skaters, so snagging a super fashion-forward pair at more than half-priced discount? It's a no brainer.

Ingrid Silk Camisole in Black
$88$34
Stelen

Light, silky, and versatile — a little black camisole will always work in your wardrobe no matter the season.

Laurentine Corduroy Skirt
$68$18
Which We Want

The high-rise A-line cut of this corduroy mini is ideal for crop tops and bodysuits. Or try the season's favorite trend by pairing with a stylish swim suit.

Mesh Long Sleeve Turtleneck In Polka Dot in Black
$353$212
Dries Van Noten

A chic mesh long sleeve proves to always come in handy.

Dalini Dress in Pastel Lime
$184$129
Paloma Wool

Made of crisp linen for the lightest and most breathable feel, the adorable cut out at the bust is just edgy enough to be playful but still completely presentable.

Stelen
$68$22
Millie Delicate Lace Camisole

A white tank is a core staple in every seasons closet, whether it be a stand-alone piece on steamy days or as a layering item in the winter. Either way, the lace-trimmed straps on this one is a stylish and unique touch.

Twisted Wristlet
$375$151
Little Liffner

Little Liffner has skyrocketed into a cult-followed brand — and at more than 50 percent off, this bag's a steal.

Parker Fuzzy Cardigan in White
$68$18
Which We Want

A light, short-sleeved take on the cardi like this one is an ideal cover-up over a camisole or mini dress when the starts to set on a breezy summer night.

Nº44 Lucite Buckle Mini Bag in Blush
$345$208
IMAGO-A

The fashion girl-favorite brand never misses the mark and this blush hue of one of its most-popular silhouettes is a sell out waiting to happen.

Blanche Floral Jumpsuit
$98$34
Farrow

Effortlessly adorable, style the one-and-done piece with a cropped denim jacket and neutral sandals of your choice for a simple outfit worth repeating this summer.

Leather Lace Flatform
$680$408
Jil Sander

Strappy ribbon sandals are always in for summer but sculpted wooden soles are trending in footwear right now.

Menphi Vegan Leather Dress
$495$248
Nanushka

Made of vegan leather, this polished mini dress can work for just about any scenario. Wear yours with strappy heels for date night or paired with a turtleneck beneath for the office.

Cooper Platform in Black
$199$139
Intentionally Blank

Dramatic flatforms are having a moment again and a leather slide from Intentionally Black is perfectly on par with the '90s trend.

Short Sleeve Work Suit in Mustard
$135$95
Stüssy

A lightweight work suit may just surprise you to be your favorite casual piece this season since it can carry you just about anywhere with ease.

Chuck 70 Hi With Logo Play in White/University Red/Rush Blue
$90$63
Converse

Chuck T's will never go out of style.

Aero Maxi Dress in Papya
$240$68
NEED

Not only is this maxi dress a do-it-all piece you can wear for just about any occasion this summer, the major discount is enough to swoon over.

Fount Mule in Cherry
$525$210
Rachel Comey

Rachel Comey's pointed mules are saccharine-meets-edgy thanks to hot pink satin and a cone heel.