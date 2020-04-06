Need Supply's Spring Sale Is Teeming With Chic Pieces That'll Amp Up Your Wardrobe
With the newfound time on your hands, perhaps you’ve opted to Marie Kondo your home — cleaning out your closet of everything that doesn't "spark joy". With a pared down wardrobe of comfortable staples and statement pieces that simply make you feel good, you've likely realized that there are certain pieces you need, but still don't have. Thankfully, if you’re looking for undoubtedly cool clothes to sport in the coming months, Need Supply’s spring sale is fully stocked.
Known for its expertly curated collection — which includes well-known brand names, emerging designers, and it's in-house NEED label — Need Supply is a site in-the-know shoppers turn to. The retailers's latest arrivals include major spring trends like polo shirts, coordinated sets, and tailored suiting, keeping you ahead of the fashion curve. And naturally, Need Supply's sale section will do the same (at a reduced price).
Certain pieces in Need Supply's sale section are available for up to 70 percent off, which means this will be the go-to place for all your spring dressing needs on a budget. Stock up on everyday basics like simple tees and slip skirts, or take the moment to amp up your accessories game. There’s no going wrong here, whatever you do.
Scroll down to shop TZR’s must-have picks from Need Supply’s spring sale below.
Polo shirts are back for 2020, and this simple beige option will be a perfect addition to your wardrobe.
If you're looking for a spring sandal that feels unexpected, opt for these, which feature a cylindrical heel and an open square toe.
An editor-approved handbag that'll be in your collection for years to come.
Style this basic tee with your favorite jeans or with a sleek pencil skirt.
This simple slip skirt is perfect for any spring occasion.
A pair of earrings like these will dress up even the simplest of ensembles when you're working from home.
Hands down, these heels are the easiest way to sport the lime green trend this season.
These sneakers are essential for anyone's closet — especially when they're on sale for $46.
Batsheva became an It girl favorite thanks to its iconic prairie girl-inspired dresses. If you want to add the brand to your closet, go for this linen dress, which will feel breathable on the warmer days of spring.
When you have your next special occasion, wear this GANNI dress with a pair of heels and simple earrings.
Wear this sweater during the transitional season layered over another top.
These brass earrings were practically made for the minimalist who wants to make a statement.
Add a pop of color to your ensembles this season with this little bag.