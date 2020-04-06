With the newfound time on your hands, perhaps you’ve opted to Marie Kondo your home — cleaning out your closet of everything that doesn't "spark joy". With a pared down wardrobe of comfortable staples and statement pieces that simply make you feel good, you've likely realized that there are certain pieces you need, but still don't have. Thankfully, if you’re looking for undoubtedly cool clothes to sport in the coming months, Need Supply’s spring sale is fully stocked.

Known for its expertly curated collection — which includes well-known brand names, emerging designers, and it's in-house NEED label — Need Supply is a site in-the-know shoppers turn to. The retailers's latest arrivals include major spring trends like polo shirts, coordinated sets, and tailored suiting, keeping you ahead of the fashion curve. And naturally, Need Supply's sale section will do the same (at a reduced price).

Certain pieces in Need Supply's sale section are available for up to 70 percent off, which means this will be the go-to place for all your spring dressing needs on a budget. Stock up on everyday basics like simple tees and slip skirts, or take the moment to amp up your accessories game. There’s no going wrong here, whatever you do.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s must-have picks from Need Supply’s spring sale below.

Ramsey Polo $130 $78 NEED see on need supply Polo shirts are back for 2020, and this simple beige option will be a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Olea Wrap Sandal $350 $280 LoQ see on need supply If you're looking for a spring sandal that feels unexpected, opt for these, which feature a cylindrical heel and an open square toe.

Mia Accordion Bag $425 $255 Danse Lente see on need supply An editor-approved handbag that'll be in your collection for years to come.

Ribbed Crewneck Tee $45 $23 NEED see on need supply Style this basic tee with your favorite jeans or with a sleek pencil skirt.

Madina Slip Skirt $78 $47 Stelen see on need supply This simple slip skirt is perfect for any spring occasion.

Furrow Drop Earrings $160 $48 Rachel Comey see on need supply A pair of earrings like these will dress up even the simplest of ensembles when you're working from home.

Joan Slingback Sandal $240 $199 About Arianne see on need supply Hands down, these heels are the easiest way to sport the lime green trend this season.

FYW S-97 W Sneaker $154 $46 Adidas see on need supply These sneakers are essential for anyone's closet — especially when they're on sale for $46.

Antoinette Dress $460 $368 Batsheva see on need supply Batsheva became an It girl favorite thanks to its iconic prairie girl-inspired dresses. If you want to add the brand to your closet, go for this linen dress, which will feel breathable on the warmer days of spring.

Heavy Satin Polka Dot Dress $440 $132 GANNI see on need supply When you have your next special occasion, wear this GANNI dress with a pair of heels and simple earrings.

Apron Ribbed Sweater $535 $161 MM6 Margiela see on need supply Wear this sweater during the transitional season layered over another top.

Masha Earrings $248 $149 Annie Costello Brown see on need supply These brass earrings were practically made for the minimalist who wants to make a statement.