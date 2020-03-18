Need Supply Has 25% Off Right Now & It's The Perfect Excuse To Stock Up On Spring Staples
Shopping for a new season can be a costly affair. If you've been hesitant to fill the holes in your warm-weather wardrobe, your patience has paid off because Need Supply has 25 percent off everything you need. For a limited time the fashion-girl favorite shopping destination is serving up major savings site-wide, which makes it the perfect time to stock up on all your spring staples. But, you don't want to sleep on this sale, as the discount on both full price and already marked down items will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 27.
Known for its curated edit of well-known brands and emerging independent designers, Need Supply's sale is a treasure trove of pieces that'll get your wardrobe in tiptop shape for spring. Within the mix you'll find everything from a classic STAUD white midi-length dress (reduced from $285 to $213.75) to an on-trend pair of Bermuda shorts from Rachel Comey that are now $296.25 instead of $395.
The retailer's offering also includes a slew of styles that are perfect for the transitional weather you're likely facing currently. Begin by taking a look at the selection of knitwear, which includes this sunny yellow cashmere cardigan that's $324.75 (originally $433). However, if you're after a spring topper, don't miss snagging this quilted jacket from GANNI while it's down to $356.25 from $475.
Need Supply's lineup of accessories is certainly not to be overlooked either; standouts include this By Far brown suede baguette bag (now $337.50) and Jacquemus' Les Sandales Manosque — a colorful, strappy sandal with an eye-catching sculptural heel that can now be yours for $446.25 versus $595. But, if you're hunting for some new baubles to bring into your jewelry box, styles like the Lola Pearl Necklace from Wolf Circus, now down to $130 from $160, should be on your radar.
The aforementioned pieces are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this savings event — continue on to see TZR's top spring picks, and head over to Need Supply to add even more to your cart.
No warm-weather wardrobe is complete without a summery white dress, so snag this timeless STAUD style while it's down to $213.75.
These outfit-making sandals can be yours for $446.25 during the sale.
Now $324.75, this cozy cashmere cardigan is the ideal layering piece for sunny spring days that are still a bit chilly.
Now $337.50 for a limited time, this slouchy baguette bag's rich brown shade will bring a nice contrast to your pastel and citrus-hued ensembles.
A slip skirt is basically a wardrobe staple at this point, so consider adding this pastel green one to your closet while it's on sale for $58.50.
Show off this now-$130 freshwater pearl necklace's flower-shaped closure by flipping it to the front.
Grab this burnt-orange, vegan-leather blazer (now $438.75) to take on the colored-leather trend that's taken off and beat the early spring chill.
Take on the Bermuda short trend happening this season with this versatile pair for $296.25.
Add this sleek tourist-sandal (now $517.50) to your lineup to slip into on days when you know you'll be logging a lot of steps.
Stylish and functional, this now-$356.25 quilted jacket is the perfect transitional weather topper.