With the threat of coronavirus blanketing every communal surface in a contagious cloak of invisibility, gloves have become a ubiquitous accessory. But they're not the only kind of "glove" your precious hands need. No, Nécessaire's The Hand Cream won't protect against a deadly virus, but it will defend your mitts against other external factors — and keep them moisturized between frequent hand washing.

Dry hands are the new Mondays. A universally felt source of dread that we can bond over with the hairdresser, the Uber driver, the supermarket cashier. A pandemic version of a unifying complaint, like the rising price of gas or an imminent storm. Now, it will surely be Nécessaire's new peptide cream at the center of your small talk.

The eco-focused personal-care brand has just debuted what looks to be a younger sibling of its widely loved The Body Lotion. Packaged in a resemblant minimalistic white tube (indicating that it, too, is fragrance-free), The Hand Cream mimics the cult-classic best seller not only in aesthetic but also makeup.

Like The Body Lotion, the new addition contains a multitude of vitamins — B3, C, E, Omega-6 and -9 — as well as peptide, the trendy skincare ingredient touted for its firming, strengthening, and youth-retaining abilities.

Courtesy of Nécessaire

Nécessaire formulates its body products around pH levels, which, according to the brand's website, helps skin "recognize compatible and active ingredients." The more exposed a body part is — to sun, air pollution, etc. — the more alkaline it is. Thus, The Hand Cream has a pH level of 5.5 to 6.5 whereas The Deodorant has a pH level of 3.5 to 4.5 (because armpits are less exposed).

In addition to moisturizing the skin, Nécessaire's new scentless hand treatment also protects against environmental factors while also protecting the environment at the same time. Does that make sense?

Basically, the brand's ethos is rooted in sustainability, so you can lather up knowing your new moisturizer is Climate Neutral Certified and toxin-free. The Hand Cream is available now at Necessaire.com and Sephora.

