If eye creams, lip masks, and other area-specific items have been any indication, different parts of your skin require different products. Whether it’s among chic luxury options or drugstore buys, chances are you’ve already invested in your go-to staples for an everyday routine. But if you were to look at each step of your skincare regimen, you probably don’t have anything geared towards your neck and décolleté — which is where the latest additions to Natura Bissé’s Inhibit collection come in.

When it comes to skin care, many products are focused solely on areas of the face. But in doing so, they've left many to overlook another sizable area: your neck and décolleté, which runs from just under your chin down to your nipples. This area — which Natura Bissé refers to as the “neckollete” in a press release — is particularly unique compared to your face, because the dermis on your neck is thinner so there's not as much collagen in the skin, according to an article on Harper’s BAZAAR. Combine that with consistent sun exposure and the habit of looking down at your phone, and your neckollete is more prone to signs of damage like dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

This may sound like a lot of ground to cover — especially if you aren’t sure of how to treat this type of damage to your neck and chest. However, with the launch of Natura Bissé’s Inhibit V-Neck plan on Feb. 1, your routine is simplified into a couple of steps.

The luxury skincare brand’s Inhibit collection first started with the $215 Inhibit Tensolift Neck Cream in 2007. The cream became one of the brand’s best-selling products for its lifting, firming, and tightening effect thanks to ingredients like double hyaluronic acid and amaranth oil, both of which help to hydrate skin. Now, the brand is rounding out the collection with two new products.

The Inhibit Tensolift Neck Serum, available for $340, was created to lift, tighten, and sculpt the neckollete area. With ingredients like the collagen-boosting plant Leontopodium alpinum (which you may know as edelweiss), it promises to help smooth and firm skin. The $25 Inhibit Tensolift Mask, which includes one sheet for your neck and another for your décolleté, features hyaluronic acid for firmness and niacinamide to help fade dark spots. Use it once a week after your serum to help the absorption of ingredients in the rest of your routine.

