The zero-waste community has long since espoused the art of conscientious swapping. That plastic straw in your cold brew can be swapped for a metal one you keep in your purse; the tough-to-recycle grocery bags you accumulate each trip can be replaced by a few canvas totes. And as of June 23, you can now swap out your regular aluminum-free Native deodorant... with Native's new Plastic Free Deodorant.

Since, after all, the brand-new eco-friendly launch still uses the direct-to-consumer deodorant brand's immensely popular formula: A baking soda, tapioca starch, and shea butter blend that's garnered thousands of rave reviews since the brand was founded in 2015. It's just the first Native product to kick off the brand's new Plastic Free by '23 initiative, as well, a plan to fully transition to sustainable packaging across its product line by the end of 2023.

"Sustainability is top of mind for the Native customer," explained a quote from Katie Weltz, Senior Manager of Partnerships and Social Media, in a press release. "We have seen an explosion in requests for sustainable offerings, specifically plastic-free packaging. Creating a sustainable deodorant is something we have been thinking about and working on for nearly two years. We strive to keep our customers at the core of everything we do, especially product development. This is an example of something transformative for our business that was built out of social listening."

Courtesy of Native

Better yet, this sustainable swap won't break the bank. While one of Native's original deodorants, housed in a plastic component, retails for $12, the new Plastic Free Deodorant only will cost you $13 — a $1 difference that will have a small but mighty impact over time. Moreover, the deodorant itself will be shipped to your doorstep in a plastic-free bag created from 100 percent recycled paper, with the packaging sourced from responsibly managed forests. To further its commitment, the brand has pledged to donate 1 percent of all Plastic Free Deodorant sales to non-profits "specializing in environmental stewardship," according to the product description.

All you have to do is add it to your cart. Below, Native's new Plastic Free Deodorant, available as of June 23 on nativecos.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.