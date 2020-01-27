What are the first words that come to mind when you think about Valentine's Day? Maybe it's trust, or commitment, or the oh-so popular passion — all of which just so happen to be shade names from Natasha Denona's new Love Eyeshadow Palette, by the way. While the release isn't technically dropping on Valentine's Day — the new launch will be officially arriving online Jan. 28 — it's decidedly a themed palette. Packaged in a pale pink component, the palette offers 15 brand-new Natasha Denona eyeshadow colors, including pinks, reds, and glitters worthy of any future date night.

And as far as Natasha Denona palettes go, this new launch is on the affordable side, too. The Love Eyeshadow Palette will retail for $65, and will include a mix of matte, metallic, and sparkle shades. Better yet, it's not the only upcoming addition to the makeup brand's catalog. The new palette hails from a larger release, titled the Natasha Denona Love Collection — which also includes the brand-new Lip Oh-Phoria gloss and balm as well as the Love Glow Cheek Palette.

Ready for use on cheeks, lids, and lips, the Love Glow palette includes a mix of formulas, ranging from the deep coral "Glow Cream Base" to the champagne-colored "Glow Impact Powder." While the highlighter-and-blush palette retails at $55, the lip-moisturizing Lip Oh-Phoria gloss can be yours for $26 a pop. Three (self-explanatory) shades are available in this inaugural drop: Duo-Chrome-Coral, Nude, and Pink-Mauve. Even better, Natasha Denona's website claims that the gloss-meets-balm formula is impressively long lasting, adding that it can "cushion lips for comfortable 8-hour wear."

The Love Collection does take after Valentine's Day in one more way, though — as in, once it's gone, it's gone. As you may be able to guess, these new products are a limited-edition run according to the brand's Instagram; so don't wait too long if you fall in love with the collection. For now, you can pre-order the Love Collection on the Natasha Denona website. Or, swing by the brand's website or Sephora.com starting Jan. 28 to snag it on launch day. Interested in checking it out in person? The entire Love Collection will be available in-store at Sephora on Feb. 6 — just in time for a certain holiday that's right around the corner.