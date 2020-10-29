Glitter makes any makeup look or manicure more fun but, unfortunately, the affect most cosmetic sparkles have on the environment is less than ideal. And while the beauty industry has been making moves towards more sustainable versions (seaweed glitter bath bombs, anyone?), nail products have taken some time to get on board — until now. Yes, Nailtopia's Biodegradable Glitter Polishes are appearing right on cue. With the season of sparkle approaching, a lacquer void of plastic-based sparkles is a must for both the planet and you, and it's nearly available.

Launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty on Nov. 1, these new eco-friendly holiday collections will come in $14.99 sets of three, featuring crème, shimmer, and biodegradable sparkle options. Of the two sets launching, one will feature ruby-colored polishes and the second maintains a blue palette of frosty sky blue and more jewel-toned sapphire hues. And when it comes to the sets' glitter textures, rather than relying on microplastics, Nailtopia is leaning on regenerated cellulose to do the trick.

“Nailtopia is so proud to be a continued leader in the clean and sustainable nail care space by offering a one-of-a-kind biodegradable glitter polish made from regenerated cellulose," Barry Shields, Co-Founding Partner of Nailtopia, says to TZR in an email. "Now, our customers can enjoy their festive, shimmering manicures this holiday season while feeling good about their environmental footprint."

Courtesy of Nailtopia Courtesy of Nailtopia

Aside from the biodegradable sparkles, Shields mentions that the formula itself is plant-based and bio-sourced. These components come from foods like potatoes, wheat, and corn. On top of this, they include antioxidants and other benefits from superfoods like blueberries, spinach, and oranges, preventing the dreaded weakened-nails effect once the polish comes off. Now, when you crave a glitter-laden manicure this season, you won't be relying on plastics, but rather a flake-free alternative that's easy to wear alone or on top of any basic polish.

You can start shopping new manicure sets at Ulta Beauty starting Nov. 1 — just in time for the holidays, so you can upgrade your manicure to one that is better for the earth and your nails.