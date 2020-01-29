Retinol is one of those ingredients that has a life of its own now. Formerly tossed around exclusively by the skincare savvy, the buzzy name for vitamin A has entered the general lexicon by way of beauty ads, derm recommendations, and an endless march of products. However, the new Nails Inc. Retinol 45 Second Top Coat may make you consider another use for the mega-popular ingredient.

And no, before you ask, the retinol in the nail polish top coat operates on a different wavelength than that found in any face serums lining your bathroom cabinet. Debuted online Jan. 14, the Nails Inc. formula uses the vitamin as a way to harden your nail polish and create a protective barrier between the polish and potential chipping. Although it doesn't directly affect your nail, it does add an extra dose of long-wearing strength on top of your chosen nail color, reinforcing other strengthening treatments you might be using (such as the brand's NAILKALE Superfood Base Coat).

Besides being resistant to chipping, the top coat is formulated to be impressively glossy — and to dry down in just 45 seconds flat. That eye-catching time may ring a bell: The Retinol 45 Second Top Coat is the new version of Nails Inc.'s best-selling Kensington Caviar 45 Second Top Coat, and will be taking over its role as one of the speediest top coats in all the land.

Luckily, Nails Inc. has maintained the top coat's affordable price. Like the original Kensington Caviar top coat, the new Retinol 45 Second Top Coat retails at only $15. Only one coat of the Retinol formula is necessary to achieve the high-gloss finish and 45-second dry time, as well. (Although Sephora notes in the product description that you can layer on another coat between manicures as a color refresher.)

Shoppers who prefer to swing by a brick-and-mortar location won't need to wait long, either. The Retinol 45 Second Top Coat will be arriving in-store on Feb. 14; meaning any pre-date manicures are about to be sped up. Continue scrolling to grab a bottle before then — since you never know when having a chip-proof manicure might come in handy.