Orange, red, gold — you don't even need to know that the topic is fall to start daydreaming about the season after thinking about those colors. These deep, rich hues have dominated autumn since the dawn of time, with sultry jewel tones often acting as complementary shades. (You know how the temptation to paint your nails wine purple creeps up each September? Thinking of that one in particular.) However, according to the makeup powerhouse Morphe — and the brand-new Morphe 35C Everyday Chic Artistry Palette — you might be reaching for paler purples this season.

Since the $25 eyeshadow palette's mix of lilac hues is on track to receive serious air time with shoppers. "This fall we’re going to see pastels, lavender in particular, mixed with jewel tones like emerald and burgundy and cool earth tones like taupe and gray," Director of Global Artistry at Morphe Cosmetics, LipstickNick (aka Nicole Faulkner), tells The Zoe Report over email.

And yes, this means that the decidedly cooler tones, like the palette's icy lavender, are about to have their moment in the sun. "Cool tones are in!" she adds. "The Morphe 35C Palette is a perfect addition to your makeup collection with an eclectic mix of cool shades that will keep you on trend for any occasion."

Courtesy of Morphe

LipstickNick's prediction tracks, too. Cardi B already took the eyeshadow palette for a spin, courtesy of makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl — so, you can imagine that the musician's 72 million Instagram followers might follow suit. (The Pat McGrath Labs Flesh Fantasy lip gloss is like the icing on top of that particular look, too.) Those who might not often dip into pastels have plenty of other shades to work with, as well: The 35C palette does, in fact, offer 35 unique eye colors, covering both matte and shimmer formulas. Greens, beiges, and plums are all at the party.

Or, as LipstickNick dubs the palette, it's the ideal blend of "cool-tone neutrals and pops of lavender for the perfect fall fresh face." Shop the new drop on Morphe's website, or order it online from other retailers such as Ulta Beauty. (Where it's already begun fetching rave reviews, by the way.)

