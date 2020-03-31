Every so often there's a handbag silhouette that's so good, it transcends seasons and trends with ease. The same can be said about Maison Margiela's Japanese bag — an iconic design that's is known for its practicality. To mark the occasion, the French luxury design house's contemporary line, MM6, is serving up a downsized version of the It-bag for spring. Available March 23, the new compact Japanese Nano Bag finds the balance of being both eye-catching and minimal — making it worthy of your attention.

Since coming onto the scene, the Japanese Bag has been reimagined every season to feature different contemporary fabrics and patterns; however, it triangular silhouette — inspired by the traditional Japanese technique of Origami — has remained the same. This distinctive shape makes the style a standout in the market and the latest iteration is no exception.

Ringing in for $370, the new MM6 Maison Margiela bag is available in two neutral colorways: optic white and classic black. The duo joins small, medium, and oversized versions of the staple style, but bring their own stylish and practical twist. Made of faux leather, the Nano Bag offers a top-handle as well as an adjustable shoulder strap, so it can seamlessly transition from a handheld style to a crossbody to a shoulder bag.

Maison Margiela

Additionally, the bag is small enough to be versatile, but large enough to fit the essentials. And, thanks to the handy feet on the bottom, you won't have to worry about those must-haves spilling out. That said, arguably the most intriguing design elements are the snap buttons on the edges, which allow for the bag to be folded to change form. This feature adds another visually interesting layer to the silhouette that's very true to Maison Margiela's deconstructionist design aesthetic.

An everyday style you can easily match up with both laidback and dressier looks, the Nano Bag's clean, modern shape makes it an accessory that'll get a lot of wear this season and beyond. And once you've snagged your new wear-with-everything bag, take a peek at the Japanese Bag Charms, which were also created for the anniversary. Up for grabs for $275 each, the faux leather key-ring charms (that can also be worn as a necklace) are available in black, white, and a spring-ready lilac.

Keep scrolling to shop the new bags and key-rings from MM6 Maison Margiela before everyone else.