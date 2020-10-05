Not everyone is ecstatic about the earthy neutrals synonymous with fall. As lovely as beige, brown, cream, and gray can be, there's a certain sadness that comes with waving goodbye to spring and summer's pastels and neons. For those with an unwavering adoration for such saturated colors, Midas Cosmetics' Fall 2020 Pastel Collection is granting your wish to hold onto them all year long.

Save for one lip gloss, you won't find warm, fall-reminiscent hues in this new line. Officially launched on Oct. 4, the brand has released four new glosses, which you can get for $10 apiece and two six-shade eyeshadow palettes for $16 each that have given a new meaning to autumnal shades.

The shockingly vibrant palettes look similar, but upon closer inspection you'll see that they're actually quite varied. Each one has five matte shades and one shimmer, and in Volume 1, which was created for deeper skin tones, you'll find a mix of orangey-coral, bright yellow, powder blue, teal green, and rosy magenta hues. In Volume 1.2, the shades are alike but intended for lighter skin tones and feature a bright orange, yellow, purple, teal, and green.

While the eyeshadow palettes are nearly primary-hued in nature, the four lip gloss shades come in a range of tints, with the darkest being Almond, an opaque cinnamon brown, and Classic, the lightest, producing a clear coat on your lips.

The two shades in between are Strawberry, a coral-tinged pink, and Meringue, a close-to-clear gloss enveloped in a pearlescent sheen. The formula of the gloss itself is soft and velvety, aiming to leave your lips feeling smooth instead of tacky — an ideal situation now that chapped lips weather has arrived.

Jolt your routine awake from the classic fall neutrals and swap them out for the bright pastels from Midas Cosmetics' new collection, below.

