No cosmetics collection is complete without a contour palette of sorts, but for many makeup wearers it's unjustifiably difficult to find a palette that actually suits their skin tone. If you've gotten irritated at the lack of options, Midas Cosmetics hears you and created the Midas Cosmetics Dusk to Dawn collection, answering the call for a palette of contour, highlight, blush, and bronzer that are non-ruddy, not-too-pale, and catered to all skin tones.

In collaboration with makeup artist NeonMUA, the brand created four palettes that were made with every shade of skin in mind. The collection, which dropped on Aug. 10, can be scooped up on Midas Cosmetics' site for $135 for the entire line or $36 for each. And despite there only being four palettes, the shade range is incredibly inclusive.

Making up the two lightest palettes are Dawn and Noon. The first has an icy white highlight, pink blush, and two light brown pans of contour and blush. Noon is similar, but its highlight, blush, and bronzer has a touch of warmth. Following that is Dusk, which the brand made for rich skin tones. Its four pans consist of a golden champagne highlight, bright red blush, and a rich brown contour and bronzer, one with cool undertones and the other with warm.

The fourth palette completing the collection is Midnight, featuring a gold highlighter, red blush, and two deep brown pans of contour and bronzer. These beautifully diverse colors extend far beyond the ranges of most makeup collections, and this unfortunate fact was one of the driving factors behind making this palette a reality.

In the reveal video on NeonMUA's YouTube Channel, he mentioned a story about content creator Nyma Tang, who has had to use eyeliners and eyeshadows for contours and bronzers in the past because there weren't products deep enough for her complexion. "That really upset me. I know I don’t have the deepest complexion, but to know that there are people who are like me, who have deeper complexions than I do, have to improvise so much..." he said in the video. "Why are we still, in 2019 and 2020, not releasing products that everyone can use?"

While the problem still exists, the Dusk to Dawn palettes have at least provided a contour formula that caters to everyone, and makes a point that the rest of the industry needs to catch up.

Find your perfect match and shop the four new palettes from Midas Cosmetics, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.