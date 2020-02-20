Those who follow the Duchess of Sussex's style know that she's not one to shy away from wearing wallet-friendly brands. That said, when she wears an attainable piece it typically flies off the shelves. However, Meghan Markle's jean jacket from Madewell (yes, she shops there, too) is not only shockingly still available, but it just got even more afforable.

Back in September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured South Africa where the royal was photographed sporting Madewell's "The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash" — a best seller for the brand. Regularly running for $118, right now you can knock 15 percent off the cost when you become a Madewell Insider. Already a member of the loyalty program? Well, that means you can scoop up this staple style for $100.30 straight away. That said, this discount only runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 — so it's best to add it to your cart sooner rather than later to not miss out.

During her visit to Monwabisi Beach in South Africa, Markle kept her outfit casual, opting to pair her denim jacket with a simple white button-down from J.Crew and black jeans from MOTHER. She accessorized the look with a green canvas tote (also from Madewell), a pair of sunglasses, and a set of handwoven, braided leather sandals, $225, from Brother Vellies.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

A wardobe essential, a classic denim jacket is one of those pieces you will turn to year after year. And if you're in the market for a new one, why not pick up a style that's not only on sale, but has received the stamp of approval from Markle?

This light-wash denim jacket features rose-gold buttons and is available in sizes XXS to 3X. Its timeless design make it a topper you can style endless ways; layer the jacket under blazers and coats on extra cold days, and when spring comes, toss it on over tops and dresses.

Continue on to snag Markle's exact denim jacket below before it sells out. And, don't forget to sign up to become a Madewell Insider to score the discount.