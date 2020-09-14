A lot of things going into making a special occasion, well, special. If you’re among the fashion lovers of the world, what you wear (and how you wear it) is part of the formula. Markarian knows this — the New York brand's romantic party dresses quickly become a favorite among It-girls and editors alike. But now that Markarian is launching a jewelry collection, you can complete your ensembles (even the more low-key ones) starting from the top down.

In its virtual presentation for New York Fashion Week, Markarian showcased a full collection of styles embodying the romantic, celestial spirit that runs through its brand. If you’re already familiar with the label, you’ll see some recognizable details in the new collection like voluminous puff sleeves, structured bodices, and floral prints. However, you might also notice something new: the statement jewelry worn alongside each look.

Inspired by the classic ‘80s motifs, Markarian’s founder and creative director Alexandra O’Neill juxtaposes her whimsical ready-to-wear pieces with bold, playful jewelry. Think Mediterranean-inspired earrings with dangling tassel details, a pearl necklace and anklet, glittering snake earrings, and matching belts.

Courtesy of Markarian Courtesy of Markarian Courtesy of Markarian

“Being home again and spending so much time with my family made me think of the garden parties my grandparents would throw outside of their home during the summer,” O’Neill said of Markarian’s latest collection in the presentation notes. “I took that idea and updated it a bit to fit our lives…these are pieces that can take you from the tried and true idea of day to night, your home office to your dining room, intimate backyard ceremonies to hopefully larger celebrations in the future.”

While you’re still spending most of your time at home or socially distanced, style these vintage-inspired baubles with an everyday outfit like a T-shirt and jeans. As the weather cools down, you can also pair them with your coziest knits. And when the time comes for more formal gatherings to return your schedule, wear them with your favorite party dress.

Keep an eye out for Markarian's new jewelry — which ranges from $295 to $995 — to officially launch with Markarian's Spring 2021 collection. In the meantime, scroll down to shop the brand's belts below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.