Move over, Halloween — Marc Jacobs Beauty is bringing the holiday cheer early. The Marc Jacobs Beauty Very Merry Cherry collection arrived on Sept. 28, introducing what might be the chicest take on seasonal, red-and-green beauty products yet. Taking inspiration from a certain fruit, the new eyeshadow palette, gifting kits, and more are bathed in mint green packaging with festive cherry designs on top.

Take note, though. Like most holiday makeup collections, the Very Merry Cherry products are limited edition. So make sure you start shopping stat, even if you aren't quite in the Home Alone marathon mood yet.

Starting now gives you ample time to narrow down your choices, too, since this collection isn't in any way small. There are 13 options on Marc Jacobs Beauty's website, nine of which are holiday sets. This includes the Oui Mon Cherry — which may prove to be one of the most popular picks from the entire launch. Retailing at only $49, it bundles up a full-size Re(cover) Hydrating Coconut Lip Oil with travel-sized versions of the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan, and the Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter. Best of all, though? The bite-sized, cherry-colored Marc Jacobs makeup bag, included in the set.

The stand-alone products are well worth your best gift wrap, as well — even if you wind up gifting them to yourself. Marc Jacobs Beauty launched a new Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette colorway for the collection, dubbed Cherrific 880. The seven-pan palette retails for $49.50 and features a mix of easy-to-wear neutrals and bolder cherry tones.

Unsurprisingly, the warm eyeshadows pair perfectly with the new Very Merry Cherry edition of the Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick ($32). The brand went with one of its fan-favorite shades — Oh Miley 200 — which just so happens to be a maraschino-cherry red. Marc Jacobs Beauty is never one to shy away from a good theme.

You can shop the entire Marc Jacobs Beauty holiday 2020 collection on the beauty brand's website as of this month. Or, grab it from sephora.com starting Oct. 16. Below, a few key pieces from the Very Merry Cherry collection worthy of anyone's wish list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.