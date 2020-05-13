Pride 2020 is going to look very different than those that came before it, but one thing has managed to remain the same: The dedication that Marc Jacobs Beauty and the designer line itself have to honoring the celebration. You don't have to wait until June arrives to shop Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored (with Pride) collection, either. As the beauty brand put it on its official Instagram page, "We’re kicking off Pride a little early this year."

To do so, Marc Jacobs Beauty launched five new Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick shades for the Enamored (with Pride) Collection — exclusively available on its own website at the moment, though arriving on Sephora.com June 5. Retailing at $29 per color or $116 for the five-piece set, the just-launched lip gloss sticks offer sheer, high-gloss coverage in multiple, easy-to-wear hues. Still want moisture and shine without color? The brand has you covered there, too. The new launch introduced the Dancing Sheen shade as well, Marc Jacobs Beauty's take on clear, shimmery lip gloss.

Though the limited-edition packaging is a give away that it's a Pride collection — there are rainbows involved — the rest of the shade names also tie into both the theme and the creator's mind. The product description notes that they're "inspired by Marc Jacobs' favorite music." (Hips Don't Lilac is a personal favorite.)

Marc Jacobs Beauty is continuing its charity initiative for 2020, too. "This year, we’re proud to be donating to two charitable organizations providing vital services and support to the LGBTQ+ community: @SageUSA & @LeRefugeOfficiel," noted the brand on the same Instagram post; SAGE is a national organization that advocates for elder members of the LGBTQ+ community, while the French association Le Refuge works to support LGBTQ+ youth.

You can explore all five individual shades from the Enamored (with Pride) collection on the beauty brand's website. Below, the limited-edition value set from Marc Jacobs Beauty.

