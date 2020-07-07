The halfway point for 2020 has come and gone — and with most of this year spent indoors, you probably haven’t had the chance to embrace the new decade exactly how you had anticipated. However, the world is carefully adjusting to a life that looks a little closer to the pre-pandemic days. One of the easiest ways to lean into the mindset of new beginnings is with a new wardrobe. And for anyone looking for vibrant summer staples, you’re in luck: Mara Hoffman’s Archive Sale has officially arrived.

Sustainable fashion brand Mara Hoffman is known among the fashion industry for its bright and playful designs. The New York-based brand was founded in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2015 that it made its commitment to utilize more sustainable and responsible practices to create its clothes. Since then the label has developed partnerships with organizations like Queen of Raw — one of this year’s laureate winners of Cartier’s Women’s Initiative — and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Over the years, Mara Hoffman has taken these steps towards sustainability to produce bold collections that not only make a woman feel confident in her skin but also do good for the world. And thanks to the brand’s Archive Sale, you can get pieces from some of these collections for up to 70 percent off.

Mara Hoffman’s sale — which runs from July 7 to July 12 — features a variety of styles from previous seasons ranging from Resort 2019 to Resort 2020. The sale includes ready-to-wear pieces as well as swim — which means this is the time to build out your summer capsule wardrobe. Of course, if you want to plan out your fall and winter closet a few months in advance, there will be pieces from the label’s Fall 2019 collection, too.

To get in on the sale, all you need to do is sign up for an account on Mara Hoffman’s website. Once you have your login info available, you can head to MaraHoffman.com to start shopping.