Activewear is no longer about just being active. Over the past decade, and especially the past year, the debate on whether leggings count as pants has been settled once and for all. Definitively, they are. No matter how many steps you get in each day, a coordinated workout set is a effortlessly cool combination. And as such, the trendiest clothing brands are getting in on the game with their own takes. The latest is Mango, which launches its first wellness collection Oct. 27.

Mango’s official foray into the active category features a collection of ballet-inspired workout staples like leggings, long-sleeve crop tops, and sweatshirts to roundup any empty spaces in your closet. Styles come in a minimalist-approved color palette of seafoam green, lavender, and terracotta. Of course, if you prefer more classic hues, they also come in black, beige, and white. The brand is also debuting accompanying accessories for use at home — no-slip socks, a bag for your yoga mat, and even a chain for keeping your airpods close. Consider it a practical, low-impact home exercise kit, that also happens to feel as good as it looks.

Pieces in the new launch feature ribbed cotton material — and for Fernanda de la Puente, the founder of Asanagroove and expert in Jivamukti yoga, this is a key detail for seamless workouts. “I usually look for items that are stretchy and soft at the same time,” she tells TZR in an email. “But also, it is important to me that these garments hold everything in, so I feel comfortable when practicing.” De la Puente in addition to Chloe Kernaghan of New York's Sky Ting Yoga, Clotilde Chaumet of Tihhy studio in Paris, and more are joining the brand to celebrate the launch with a series of classes all via Instagram, making it easy for you to tune in and see the collection in action first hand.

If you’re ready to up your activewear game, scroll down to shop Mango’s wellness collection below.

