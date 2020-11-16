You have a choice to make the next time you have $4 to spare: You could either grab a latte — give or take some change — or pick up a celebrity-approved haircare product which just appeared at the People's Choice Awards. Not much of a decision for you? Didn't think so. And if you're all set to add to cart, you'll be even happier once you learn that the wallet-friendly product was used on Mandy Moore's hair at the People's Choice Awards 2020. Yup, those polished, red-carpet waves, complete with volume and gloss throughout, relied on not one, but five different drugstore products.

You can thank celebrity hairstylist and all-around hair wizard Ashley Streicher for leading the way. The stylist first spritzed on the Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Detangler + Air Dry detangler on the entire lengths of Moore's wet hair, drying it to only 90 percent once the spray was applied. After that came the Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Root Amp Root Lifting Spray Mousse, which was sprayed right onto Moore's roots. This might be a product you already know and love, too — the lifting mousse is incredibly powerful, and doubles down with volume and control instead of one or the other.

Mousse in place, Streicher finished up drying Moore's hair with a round brush, creating the foundation for the woke-up-like-this waves the star wore to the awards show. After a round of extensions, Streicher used the $3.50 Garnier Fructis Flat Iron Perfector Straightening Mist to protect the star's precious locks from two different curling irons and a flat iron. The Garnier Fructis Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray was then applied to every curl or wave before it could cool.

Courtesy of Jenna Jones

Last, but not least, the hairstylist worked another Garnier Fructis product into Moore's roots — this time using a spritz of the Texture Tease Dry Touch Finishing Spray, a texturizer and volumizer that's created to leave your hair with its natural movement and body still in tact. (So, no crunchiness or stickiness to be found here.)

Courtesy of Jenna Jones

All in all, Moore's hair look was created with about $20 worth of styling products. Not bad in anyone's book — and certainly a steal when it comes to celebrity hair. Shop all five Garnier Fructis products used on the star by scrolling down, so you can be well on your way to recreating her laid-back glam.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.