The at-home hair color brand Madison Reed has been around for a minute, but quarantine established it as a household name for the beauty savvy. With salon closures and new regulations redefining the hair industry, the brand has saved the day (or rather, hair) of many shoppers — most recently with its July 15 launch, Madison Reed Color Therapy. Quick, easy, and enriched with keratin, the color-depositing mask hits basically every buzzword in the haircare book.

And it gets the job done in just 5 minutes. (Yes, really.) The $20 treatment currently features four shades that'll maintain your hair color between salon visits: a brass-neutralizing violet named Perla, the brass-neutralizing smoky ash Caffe, the golden honey Dorato, and warm chestnut Castagna — which can be used on redheads, too. The treatment is packaged in a squeeze bottle you can leave in your shower, with 4 ounces of product per tube; or, in mask terms, about four to eight treatments, depending on your hair length.

Fortunately for those new to the DIY hair coloring game, Color Therapy is genuinely easy to use, no gloves required. Madison Reed recommends using the treatment two to three times per week post-shampoo, instead of your regular conditioner. As with any color depositor, the more you use it, the more color or tone you'll see added to your hair.

Courtesy of Madison Reed

Consider it a hair-nourishing mask, too. Color Therapy leans into its name — it's formulated not only with that aforementioned keratin, but argan oil and ginseng root extract, as well. So, even as your color is perked up by the treatment, it works to leave your hair feeling stronger and looking glossier.

Though chances are high Color Therapy will go over well with shoppers, there will be multiple places you can order it online — just in case it does happen to sell out. All four Color Therapy shades are available as of July 15 on Madison-Reed.com, with the collection arriving in August to Ulta.com and in-stores come September. Explore each shade below to find which treatment will work best for your hair color.

